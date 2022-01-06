2024 Chevy Silverado EV Was a Different Beast if GM Designers Had Their Merry Way

During a virtual keynote appearance at CES 2022, GM's Mary Barra allowed us to “experience the Ultium effect.” Dubbed as a wave of change, it included the all-electric 2024 Silverado, Equinox, and Blazer.
We are thoroughly intrigued by the $30k price tag of the previewed 2023 Chevy Equinox EV, as well as by its SUV sibling, the Blazer with zero emissions. But of course, the main cause of attraction – as per the hot leak from mere hours before the official announcement – was the all-electric truck.
Dubbed as a “reimagined pickup,” the all-electric 2024 Chevy Silverado comes with highly enticing figures. For example, it has a 400-mile driving range on both WT and RST, which is some 644 kilometers for anyone not speaking imperial metrics. With the Work Truck set aside, the cool RST will also get up to 664 hp and a rating of 1,300 lbs./590 kg (payload) or 10,000 lbs./4,536 kg (trailering).
But there is one aspect that might be controversial to some. Its design seems like a quick hodgepodge of F-150 Lightning front cues (particularly the thin strip lighting signature) and GMC Hummer EV side DNA (especially the C-pillar treatment). No comment on the traditionally modern pickup truck rear treatment, though.
As it turns out, it might have been a different kind of beast if GM’s Design Center artists had their merry, sketchy way. The General Motors' Design Center social media page shared another of its tasty behind-the-scenes artist impressions. And again, it might be too cool for its own sake, particularly for people who feel there is something off with the styling of the 2024 Silverado EV.
Beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. So, we are not going to hold it against anyone who believes the GM truck just became the perfect work and leisure electric vehicle for them. But we sure hope there would have been a chance of seeing something looking akin to this EV beast running around amuck. Oh well, maybe the teased Silverado EV Trail Boss will suffice...
