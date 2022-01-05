2023 Chevy Silverado EV Leaks in All Its Zero Emission RST Glory, Rides on 24s

GM aficionados with a knack for EV trucks might know that it’s been quite a rollercoaster ride for the company these days. We might be mere hours away from a big announcement, but it will not be made in person.
During the last moments of 2021, we eagerly started counting the days before GM’s keynote appearances at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. And it was not because we love Mary Barra, but rather because the biggest U.S. automaker promised to display its 2023 Chevy Silverado electric truck version.
Now everyone needs to hone their Internet connection skills because GM pulled out of the in-person gig amid renewed health concerns. No worries, though, because our impatience for the 2023 Silverado EV has been rewarded from a different direction.
According to the person behind the prolific c_zr1 account on social media, this is an exclusive pre-launch event shot of an RST Silverado EV that was just leaked a few hours before the promised global launch. At the time of writing, GM and Chevrolet’s official media outlets, as well as the social media venues have remained mum on the official electric truck matter.
So, as always, do take this with a grain of salt. But given Ford’s desire to give us the 2022 F-150 Lightning prices, we feel they are genuinely concerned about having a massively cool Silverado zero-emission competitor. And, hopefully, even if they do not do it in person, General Motors will keep up with the schedule and showcase the 2023 Silverado EV in a matter of hours.
As for the leaked blue truck, it’s allegedly depicted in a sporty RST configuration and rides on hulking 24-inch alloy wheels! The design may or may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it was certainly to be expected.
As far as we can tell, we can easily see a few influences from both GMC’s Hummer EV (particularly the C pillar treatment) and Ford’s own F-150 Lightning front-end atmosphere. Oddly enough, it does not also resemble the teased 2023 GMC Sierra Denali EV...
