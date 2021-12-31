Chevrolet Off-Road Concept Unofficially Morphs Into Beastly Production-Ready SUV

While the 2021 edition of the SEMA Show was pretty much an all-out Bronco event, there were other spectacular OEM appearances. Such as the Beast... sorry, Chevrolet Off-Road Concept.
Without even trying to hint at it, once it was officially presented, the prototype was imagined by everyone as perfectly capable of living up to its beastly name and eating up Broncos and Jeeps for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But then Chevy backtracked and renamed the prototype.
It now bears a much more anonymous Chevrolet Off-Road Concept moniker, which is a bit of a shame considering the envisioned LT4 V8 credentials. Naturally, a 650-horsepower dune basher is nowhere near the upcoming Bronco Raptor, so one could imagine that a potential production-ready version would be a little toned down. At least from a technical standpoint.
As for the design, the virtual artist behind the c_zr1 account on social media asks a very cool hypothetical question: “what if the dream became a reality?” Not only that, but the pixel master has also decided to redress the beast with a mundane name (aka Chevy Off-Road Concept) as an all-mighty SUV.
And it looks exactly as if General Motors suddenly decided to marry Tesla and have a Cybertruck-based SUV baby. Probably, the unofficial rendering wants to imagine the 650-horsepower powertrain might be matched by equally tough, blunt force trauma-inducing styling. And possibly to make sure the SUV transformation might be everyone’s cup of tea; the CGI expert also gave us a few choices.
Unfortunately, said Chevy options do not include a peek inside the cockpit or any other POV aside from the one snatched directly from the SEMA showroom floor. Instead, the pixel master decided to allow us to witness an entire color palette for this wishful thinking transformation. So, which of the six shades might be your favorite? We like the crimson version best. After all, it’s the season to be jolly...
