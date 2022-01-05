This 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Costs Almost $100,000, Yours for $1,613 per Month

After a rather big leak, Ford has stepped forward confirming the pricing of the 2022 F-150 Lightning, and launching the online configurator at the same time.
The announcement was made by CEO Jim Farley yesterday, who tweeted the link to the tool that lets you spec your ideal electric pickup, stating at the same time that the first wave of reservation holders will be invited to order their rides starting tomorrow (January 6).
As we already knew, the 2022 F-150 Lightning is offered in four trim levels, named the Pro, XLT, Lariat, and Platinum. Pricing kicks off at $39,974, $52,974, $67,474, and $90,874, respectively, before the federal incentives, and since it does not cost anything to configure the zero-emission model, we started our build using the range-topper.
There are 11 exterior colors to choose from, and since white is still one of the most popular shades, we chose this one, complemented by the standard 22-inch wheels, shod in 275/50 all-season tires. With things such as the bed divider, tailgate lock, rear privacy windows, tire pressure monitoring, twin-panel moonroof, 360-degree camera system, running boards, 10-way power adjustable front seats, wireless charging pad, B&O audio, and a few other items, we pushed the price to $94,959. This model is also available from $1,613 per month, for 60 months, with a $9,496 down payment, the online configurator reveals.
Unless you’re one of the first to have placed an order for the F-150 Lightning, then you’re in for a rather long wait, as Ford will only build 15,000 units of the pickup this year, ramping up the production to 80,000 in 2023, or at least that’s what the plan was, until they said that they would increase the number to 150,000 examples annually. So far, the Dearborn automaker has reportedly received around 200,000 reservations for the battery-electric vehicle, and it appears that you can skip the queue, if you’re willing to pay a hefty premium.
It's time. You can now build the #F150Lightning of your dreams. Start here: https://t.co/ypHK9Ky4fD— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) January 4, 2022
The first wave of early reservation holders will be invited to order their trucks starting this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/HxikofrGCl