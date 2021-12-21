Reserve Your Chevrolet Silverado EV Starting January 6th

We are less than two full weeks away from the all-new Chevrolet Silverado EV going up online for pre-order. General Motors will unveil the truck on January 6th at CES 2022 and will open reservations on the same day. This marks the very first mainstream all-electric pickup from GM.
We've known about the Silverado EV for a long time. All the way back in 2019, we reported on how GM was considering an electrified Sierra and Silverado despite the brand thumbing their nose at the idea just a year previous. Now, we're right around the corner from its public debut.
That's exciting for the folks at General Motors but frankly, it could be viewed as a bit behind the times. The Rivian R1T was able to beat GM and every other manufacturer to market as the first fully-electric truck.
Nevertheless, General Motors has come in second place with the Hummer EV which is seeing deliveries take place already. It's widely seen as the best electric pickup on sale currently. The Ford F-150 Lightning should end up being third on the podium. Still, it won't have something that the Silverado EV does.
That's an EV-centric design, something that GM is almost comically proud of. "Designed as an EV from the ground up, the Silverado electric pickup harnesses the best of the Ultium Platform and Silverado’s proven capability. The fleet and retail versions of the electric Silverado will offer customers a variety of options and are expected to be in high demand.” said General Motors.
The Silverado EV will be the first Chevrolet to use GM's Ultium Drive electric motors and battery. The modular system is said to be capable of powering the coming generation of General Motors vehicles. It's certainly going to get a real-life torture test in the new Silverado EV pickup truck.
