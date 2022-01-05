2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Debuts With 664 HP, 400-Mile Range, 10,000-Lb Tow Rating

Developed specifically to counter the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Chevrolet Silverado EV reimagines the Golden Bowtie’s full-size pickup truck.
Developed from the ground up on the BT1 battery-electric truck platform of the GMC Hummer EV, the ‘Rado will be initially available in WT specification. The Work Truck is a fleet-oriented trim level that offers 510 horsepower, 615 pound-feet (834 Nm), 1,200 pounds (544 kilograms) of payload, as well as a standard towing capacity of 8,000 pounds (3,629 kilograms).
According to General Motors, the peeps in Detroit are currently developing “a fleet model with up to 20,000 pounds (9,072 kilograms) max trailering with the max tow package.” That’s a tremendously good figure for a pickup, let alone an EV. For comparison, the 2021 Ford F-150 with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine is good for up to 14,000 pounds (6,350 kilograms).
RST is how Chevrolet refers to the better-equipped trim level, the retail-oriented configuration you’ll be able to purchase from your local dealer. Up to 10,000 pounds (4,536 kilograms) of maximum trailering with up to 1,300 pounds (590 kilograms) of payload are available on the RST.
In the first instance, prospective buyers can opt for the RST First Edition that flaunts plenty of standard features. The list kicks off with four-wheel steering and automatic adaptive air suspension. Other highlights include the Multi-Flex Midgate that expands the pickup’s cargo capability while maintaining enough room for a second-row passenger. Even though it’s the flagship, the RST First Edition is available with options such as the Multi-Flex Tailgate we already know from the combustion-engined Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500.
Next spring, Chevrolet intends to launch the long-range WT with an estimated range of more than 400 miles (644 kilometers) on a full charge. As for the most performance-oriented Silverado EV out there, Chevrolet quotes 664 horsepower and more than 780 pound-feet (1,058 Nm) in Wide Open Watts Mode on the RST, enabling a 60-mph acceleration of less than 4.5 seconds.
Every single configuration will be assembled at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center in Michigan, a facility that’s been renamed Factory ZERO to emphasize the ongoing transition to all-electric products.
