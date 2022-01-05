Besides Classic Cars and Planes, Rick Ross Also Likes Traveling by Boat

Rapper and record label head Rick Ross might have one of the biggest car collections out there, but he wouldn’t say no to any means of travel. He loves traveling by jet, and he just tried his hand at driving a boat. And he seems to love it.
Although it took Rick Ross over four decades to get his driver’s license, this didn’t stop him from building one of the biggest car collections, which includes both classics and modern vehicles. One of his passions lies with American cars, as he owns several vintage Chevrolets in different models and colors.
His recent Instagram Story gives us the perfect idea of the rapper’s collection, combining a red 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, both in incredible shape. Later on, he gives us a look at his Ferrari 488 Pista and his Chevrolet Corvette C8.
But, with the beginning of a new year, Rick Ross also shared a video of himself at the helm of a boat which bears the name “Bel Air.” His passion for the model fueled other business ventures, like his sparkling wine line called “Belaire,” and it’s only natural to be also the name of his boat, which seems to be a SeaHawk Racing, based on the inscription on the vessel. Ross showed the boat for the first time on social media around two weeks ago, when he shared a short video of him riding it on “salt water.”
With a net worth of $45 million as of early 2022, Rick Ross has never shied away from any means of travel or from flaunting his wealth on social media. He recently shared a look into how he flies, on board a Falcon 900 tri-jet. Besides all his classic and modern cars, late last year, he added to his collection a Can-Am Maverick, but he hasn’t revealed whether he tried it out yet. This boat though surely seems to suit him.
