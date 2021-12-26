The Best Presents Always Have Wheels, According to These Celebs

Some celebrities love flaunting their wealth, and they want you to know they have a great lifestyle. And that they would splash any sum to make their significant other happy. For that, they buy the latest model from the most famous brands.
Alex Rodriguez, famous baseball player, bought his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez a brand-new 2019 red Porsche 911 GT3 for her 50th birthday. After their breakup, he was so petty and took it back, and wanted everyone .
Speaking about petty, rapper Quavo and Saweetie also had an intense relationship, with a lot of cars involved. After their breakup, Quavo repoed the custom Bentley Continental GTC he had given her for Christmas.
Anuel AA and Karol G had a two-year relationship that became one of the favorites in the reggaeton world. With a passion for anything on wheels, Anuel couldn’t have missed the opportunity to help his girlfriend start her own collection. So, he bought her a Mercedes-AMG GLE 43, and a limited edition yellow and black Rolls-Royce Wraith. In return, she gave him a Polaris Slingshot. The Columbian singer now was her own Santa, and bought herself a Yamaha YZ250.
Ben Affleck also received some wheels from his former girlfriend, James Bond’s No Time to Die actress Ana de Armas. For his 48th birthday, the actress worked with WYLD Garage Co., and gave him a custom BMW motorcycle.
Cardi B and Offset are one of the couples who love to give each other cars. Although this year they didn’t continue the tradition, their presents were incredibly expensive anyway. For her birthday, Offset bought her a house in the Dominican Republic, and recently, Cardi gave Offset $2 million as she lacked ideas what to give someone who has it all. But for his 29th birthday, Cardi B a rare Lamborghini. She took her blindfolded husband and walked him out to the car, before the big reveal: a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, and had previously bought him a custom Rolls-Royce Wraith, and a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. In return, he gave her a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan with their daughter’s name embroidered in the seats, and a Lamborghini Urus.
Snoop Dogg’s birthday present to his wife, Shante Broadus, this year was a 1966 Mustang GT. The rapper is a declared lover of vintage cars, and he couldn’t miss the opportunity to buy his wife/ manager a decent ride.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are #CoupleGoals. The two live a lavish lifestyle, which includes planes, expensive vacations, and, why not, cool rides. Ahead of his 39th birthday, his actress wife surprised him with a 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL. She also treated him to a 1974 Ford Bronco for Father’s Day.
Another famous couple who couldn’t stop buying each other gifts are the recently separated Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Both have quite a liking for expensive rides, so Kardashian bought West a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4. Prior to their official separation, last Christmas, the rapper splashed a cool $1 million to buy Kardashian not one, but five 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600s, ringing in at $200,000 each.
Diddy doesn’t spend all that money on himself, and bought his son, Justin, a baby blue Bentley Mulsanne with silver rims. He also bought his mother a Bentley for her birthday, and also gave her $1 million.
he gave him a GMC Yukon Denali as his first car. And added his first restaurant, a Wingston location.
Based on everyone’s reactions when receiving these wheels, it turns out that wheels do make some of the best presents. When you can afford them.
Alex Rodriguez, famous baseball player, bought his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez a brand-new 2019 red Porsche 911 GT3 for her 50th birthday. After their breakup, he was so petty and took it back, and wanted everyone .
Speaking about petty, rapper Quavo and Saweetie also had an intense relationship, with a lot of cars involved. After their breakup, Quavo repoed the custom Bentley Continental GTC he had given her for Christmas.
Anuel AA and Karol G had a two-year relationship that became one of the favorites in the reggaeton world. With a passion for anything on wheels, Anuel couldn’t have missed the opportunity to help his girlfriend start her own collection. So, he bought her a Mercedes-AMG GLE 43, and a limited edition yellow and black Rolls-Royce Wraith. In return, she gave him a Polaris Slingshot. The Columbian singer now was her own Santa, and bought herself a Yamaha YZ250.
Ben Affleck also received some wheels from his former girlfriend, James Bond’s No Time to Die actress Ana de Armas. For his 48th birthday, the actress worked with WYLD Garage Co., and gave him a custom BMW motorcycle.
Cardi B and Offset are one of the couples who love to give each other cars. Although this year they didn’t continue the tradition, their presents were incredibly expensive anyway. For her birthday, Offset bought her a house in the Dominican Republic, and recently, Cardi gave Offset $2 million as she lacked ideas what to give someone who has it all. But for his 29th birthday, Cardi B a rare Lamborghini. She took her blindfolded husband and walked him out to the car, before the big reveal: a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, and had previously bought him a custom Rolls-Royce Wraith, and a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. In return, he gave her a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan with their daughter’s name embroidered in the seats, and a Lamborghini Urus.
Snoop Dogg’s birthday present to his wife, Shante Broadus, this year was a 1966 Mustang GT. The rapper is a declared lover of vintage cars, and he couldn’t miss the opportunity to buy his wife/ manager a decent ride.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are #CoupleGoals. The two live a lavish lifestyle, which includes planes, expensive vacations, and, why not, cool rides. Ahead of his 39th birthday, his actress wife surprised him with a 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SL. She also treated him to a 1974 Ford Bronco for Father’s Day.
Another famous couple who couldn’t stop buying each other gifts are the recently separated Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Both have quite a liking for expensive rides, so Kardashian bought West a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4. Prior to their official separation, last Christmas, the rapper splashed a cool $1 million to buy Kardashian not one, but five 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600s, ringing in at $200,000 each.
Diddy doesn’t spend all that money on himself, and bought his son, Justin, a baby blue Bentley Mulsanne with silver rims. He also bought his mother a Bentley for her birthday, and also gave her $1 million.
he gave him a GMC Yukon Denali as his first car. And added his first restaurant, a Wingston location.
Based on everyone’s reactions when receiving these wheels, it turns out that wheels do make some of the best presents. When you can afford them.