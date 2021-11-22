We’ve Seen What Rick Ross Drives, Take a Tour in the Private Jet He Flies In

When he drives around, Rick Ross has a big fleet of cars that would help him show his status. But when it comes to traveling, the rapper took a Falcon 900 and gave us a full tour as he stepped on board. And it’s as cozy as it gets.
Sharing a video of him pulling up next to a plane in a black SUV, Rick Ross is taking us on a tour of the plane he flies in.
Ross has a huge love for cars, and everyone knows that, as it's well documented in his art, as well. With 100+ vehicles in his garage, he’s known for living a lavish lifestyle, which includes an 87-acre property called “The Promise Land.”
But now we also get to see how Rick Ross flies. Back in an interview with Forbes this past summer, the rapper showed his humbleness and explained that he doesn’t own a plane: “I don't have a big jet. I try my best to fly Delta.”
But this time, Rick Ross flew on a private jet, a Falcon 900 tri-jet. And he gave us a full tour since he boarded, saying “okay” as he walked down the cabin, and noticed what it offered. Offering 14 passenger seats, there are two three-place couches that convert into beds, which Ross chilled on. There was even a snack bar included, and you can see it all in the gallery.
With a 33 ft (10 m) length excluding the cockpit, there are four conference seats and four individual captain chairs. The jet offers unlimited WiFi on board, USB slots on every seat, and four 100-volt power outlets.
Powered by three Honeywell turbofan engines, the aircraft has a top cruise speed of 500 knots (575 mph/926 kph) and a cruise speed of 428 knots (492 mph/792 kph) for long-range trips.
After getting a night’s sleep on the plane, Ross also gave a glimpse of the cockpit before leaving the plane. And it seems as fit of his status as it gets.
