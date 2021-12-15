Swizz Beatz Gives Us a Tour of His Private Jet as He Dances on Rick Ross' New Album

There’s nothing like driving and listening to music, and just about everyone can relate to that. But Swizz Beatz takes it one step further, jamming to Rick Ross’ new album as he gives a tour of his private jet, on what could be an ad for Bombardier Global Express from now on.
Swizz Beatz loves everything posh, and there’s no denying it. His house is rumored to be the inspiration for Tony Stark’s bachelor pad in the Iron Man movies, so does it get more lavish than that? Yes. Because he also owns a gorgeous car collection that features several limited-edition Ferraris, and among them are an Enzo, a LaFerrari, an SF90 Stradale, and an SP1.
The DJ is married to Alicia Keys, and the couple travels on private jets all the time. It is though, unknown whether the two, who bring in a net worth of over $300 million together, actually own a private jet.
But Swizz Beatz shared several pictures of himself frequently traveling on a Bombardier Global Express plane, posing on a Global 5000. The new video posted on Instagram where he jams to Rick Ross’ music seems to show a Global 7500, which is among the newer and more luxurious models.
As he dances in his jet on Ross’ song “The Pulizer,” off his most recent album, he also gives us a full tour of the jet, starting from the back of the cabin, which seems to include the bathroom (not shown in the video), a small kitchen, and moves onto the bedroom area, with a double bed, TV and even a bookcase.
Then, he proceeds into the “living room,” where there’s a beige couch with a lot of fluffy pillows which can comfortably seat three people, and a big-screen TV. The spacious main cabin includes ten chairs covered in beige leather, each set of chairs with their own table and a lot of legroom.
With a cabin length of 54.4 ft (16.59 m), and so many amenities on board, one can totally see the appeal of traveling on private jets all the time.
