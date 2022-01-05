Poor Chevrolet Bolt Owners, They Will Never Be Welcome in a Garage Ever Again

As you may recall, some Chevrolet Bolt owners had their cars catching fire due to a problem with the batteries supplied by LG Chem. A recall ensued and Chevrolet replaced many of those faulty batteries, but these cars will always be looked at with suspicion. To alleviate the problem, Chevrolet began sending “Chevrolet Certified” window clings to Bolt owners that have had their cars serviced under the recall campaign.

