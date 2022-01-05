Big Barn Opens Up to Reveal Stash of Chevrolet Tri-Fives and Corvettes

Some say barn finds are getting rarer these days, but it's quite the opposite. Sure, it's been a few good years since anyone stumbled across an abandoned mansion with rare Bugattis in the basement, but there are plenty of classic cars stashed away in barns. Like this cool collection of Tri-Five Chevys and Corvettes.
Documented by YouTube's "Auto Archaeology," this sizable barn has been home to more than a half-dozen Chevrolets. Four of them are of the Tri-Five variety, arguably the most desirable Chevrolet series from the 1950s.
The cars are awaiting restoration and the missing trim makes them hard to identify (as to whether they're 150, 210, or Bel Air models), but two of them are very desirable two-door models from 1955 and 1957.
As a brief reminder, the Tri-Five was built from 1955 to 1957 and the series includes everything from two-door convertibles to station wagons. The nameplate spawned the iconic Chevrolet Bel Air and the Nomad, the latter a rare two-door wagon. Chevrolet built almost five million Tri-Fives in just three years.
But this barn is also home to a couple of first-generation Corvettes. Both feature quad-headlamp configurations, so they're either late 1950s or early 1960s models. The C1 Corvette debuted in 1953, but Chevrolet didn't introduce the quad-headlamp design until the 1958 model year.
While the Tri-Fives are still waiting for their turns to be restored, the Corvettes have had more luck. One has been finished is now a fabulous Roman Red classic, while the second C1 has been prepared for a professional paint job. Unfortunately, there's no video footage of the Corvettes, but you'll find a few photos in the video below.
The collection expands beyond what's in the barn, with several other Chevrolets, including old pickup trucks, scattered around the property. Whoever lives here is clearly a Chevy fan. He's also an ambitious fellow planning to bring them all back on public roads. Definitely a cool discovery.
The cars are awaiting restoration and the missing trim makes them hard to identify (as to whether they're 150, 210, or Bel Air models), but two of them are very desirable two-door models from 1955 and 1957.
As a brief reminder, the Tri-Five was built from 1955 to 1957 and the series includes everything from two-door convertibles to station wagons. The nameplate spawned the iconic Chevrolet Bel Air and the Nomad, the latter a rare two-door wagon. Chevrolet built almost five million Tri-Fives in just three years.
But this barn is also home to a couple of first-generation Corvettes. Both feature quad-headlamp configurations, so they're either late 1950s or early 1960s models. The C1 Corvette debuted in 1953, but Chevrolet didn't introduce the quad-headlamp design until the 1958 model year.
While the Tri-Fives are still waiting for their turns to be restored, the Corvettes have had more luck. One has been finished is now a fabulous Roman Red classic, while the second C1 has been prepared for a professional paint job. Unfortunately, there's no video footage of the Corvettes, but you'll find a few photos in the video below.
The collection expands beyond what's in the barn, with several other Chevrolets, including old pickup trucks, scattered around the property. Whoever lives here is clearly a Chevy fan. He's also an ambitious fellow planning to bring them all back on public roads. Definitely a cool discovery.