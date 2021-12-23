1956 Chevrolet Tri-Five Is a Green, Mean Drag Racing Machine

A design icon of the 1950s, the Chevrolet Tri-Five is a gorgeous series. Sure, the fancied-up Bel Air is more appealing due to its chrome-heavy trim, but the 150 and 210 models are nothing to sneeze at either. But the really cool thing about the Tri-Five is that you can turn it into a menacing classic by removing the bumpers and adding drag-spec wheels.
Enthusiasts have been racing Tri-Fives at the drag strip since the late 1950s when the NHRA introduced the gas classes. Racers usually favored Willys and other cars from the 1930s for their frame and lightweight construction, but the Tri-Five also became a popular choice.
Come 2021 and the 1955-to-1957 Chevy remains the way to go for nostalgia racers. Pick any drag strip and you'll definitely see a Tri-Five spin its rear wheels on a Sunday. This green 1956 Tri-Five isn't a full-blown gasser, but it would still look at home on a race track in the early 1960s.
The two-door 210 may still feature all of its original chrome trim, but it hides a hot-rodded V8 engine under the hood. A small-block Chevy built with modern parts, the mill looks like a full-blown vintage mill. Even the new Holley carburetor was redone to look like it was put together in the 1960s.
It's rated at 450 horsepower, which isn't a lot for a modern hot rod, but this Chevy huffs and puffs like all hell is about to break loose when the gas pedal hits the floor. The owner actually claims he regrets not putting a 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) big-block in it, but the Tri-Five doesn't appear to need more oomph when it hits the road at full blast.
Oily bits aside, this Chevy looks like a Concours-winning hot rod. The metallic green paint is flawless, while the two-tone interior retains the Tri-Five vintage look. And check out that green headliner and the front bench seat.
Of course, things become a lot more interesting when the Chevy hits the road. But because the tires are too sticky, the car breaks down and the folks over at AutotopiaLA need to return the next day to continue filming. Thankfully, the Tri-Five is up and running and we get a full taste of what it's capable of. And it's downright insane.
