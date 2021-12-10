General Motors CEO Throws Down the Gauntlet at Ford, Rivian Electric Trucks

As we get closer to its public debut at CES, the all-new and fully electric Silverado EV is apparently so good that Mary Barra is throwing serious shade at all of her competition. That includes specific digs at both Rivian and Ford. Here's what's giving her that kind of confidence.
It sounds like General Motors is chomping at the bit to reveal the new Silverado even though they've also just confirmed that the public can't have it until 2023. That will certainly put it behind the Rivian R1T which is already out and the HUMMER EV which is supposed to reach customers' doors any day now.
Tesla has also promised deliveries of the Cybertruck by then but we aren't holding our breath on that one. Then there's the Ford F-150 Lightning which seems to be on schedule for a spring 2022 delivery date.
Despite coming in what could end up being fifth in the first to market competition, Barra says that the Silverado EV will be "unmatched".
“I think when you see the timing that the Silverado will be available, and what that vehicle offers, I think is unmatched... I think that’s going to make a big difference," she said.
While she didn't divulge any new tidbits about the truck, she did hint at what she thinks might be some of its special sauce by saying that it might “educate people on what you can do with an electric truck when you have an electric truck platform.”
That's a direct knock on the Ford F-150 Lightning which is largely based on the ICE truck. Then she took aim at Rivian by saying that General Motors is the leader in EV tech.
"“For start-ups that are only focused on one area, luxury segments, etc., those are obviously competitors that we treat very, very seriously, but when General Motors puts its scale, its highest loyalty in the United States across our brands, we have a lot of assets that we’re going to bring to the party.”
These are all nice things to say about the truck and the technology you have coming to market. Nevertheless, the Silverado EV is going to have to back it up with real-world practicality and value. The F-150 Lightning seems poised to do exactly that, and the Rivian R1T has already done it despite a high price tag.
