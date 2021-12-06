Ford Might Just Smoke GM in Electric Vehicle Sales for 2021 Just Before the Buzzer

Despite beating Ford to the EV market years ago with the Volt and the Bolt, it looks like Ford is about to walk around GM at the big end, so to speak. The Mustang Mach-E might be strong enough to overtake GM before the last days of 2021.
That's no small feat either. Last year, GM sold more than 20,000 Bolt EVs. This year, they had sold 24,803 by August. That's a pretty big win all by itself. Of course, then things took a turn for the worse.
General Motors stopped production in August due to serious issues with the Bolt EV battery. After a series of battery-related fires occurred, the company has shifted focus from building more to fixing the ones already built. That's where Ford comes in.
Despite GM's big lead, it's almost like they're just coasting towards the finish line while Ford is still pedal to the metal, even though the blue-oval brand doesn't have many electric vehicles in its lineup. The Mach-E has sold 18,885 units in the first nine months of 2021. We also know that they saw a 153% bump in EV sales for November.
Ford's Vice President of Sales for the U.S. and Canada said, "On the strength of Mustang Mach-E, Ford delivered record electrified vehicle sales, growing more than three times faster than the overall segment."
It's important to recognize, too, that not only is Ford doing this despite the ongoing chip shortage, but that they're making huge strides forward in the market overall. Last year they accounted for just 5.4% of the EV market.
This year, they're currently sitting at nearly double than that with 10% of the market. We know that GM has some seriously large goals for their EV product line. If they don't get it together soon, Ford might just ride their Mustang Mach-E off into the sunset.
