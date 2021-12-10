Aston Martin Valkyrie Delayed Again As the Brand Pushes To Get Deliveries Started

The Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar is a limited-production track monster but it's also a vital part of the companies year-end earnings. That makes this latest delay even more perilous for a brand that some analysts think could be on its last legs if things don't turn around quickly.
Perhaps the most shocking part of this report is that it seemed like deliveries of the Valkyrie to customers had begun back in November. It turns out that in fact, that was just the very first customer car and while it is being prepared for delivery, it hasn't actually made it to the customer's garage.
Aston Martin confirmed that situation in an email response to Bloomberg saying "The first customer car has completed its shakedown, with documentation now being prepared for delivery in the next few days". They've also said that "double-digit" deliveries will happen during the month of December.
That's key for the brand since each of the 150 Valkyrie coupes commands a $3.2-million dollar price tag. That says nothing of the 85 Spider versions and then the somehow more extreme AMR Pro variant which is a track-only special.
It should be no surprise that production has been a struggle when considering how complex this hybrid hypercar is at its heart. The 6.5-liter Cosworth V12 makes 1,139-horsepower when combined with its electric motor.
Aston Martin CEO, Tobias Moers, clarified the difficulty of the task by saying "It's the most complex car I ever saw in my life to assemble,". That's quite the statement coming from a guy who kickstarted the AMG Project One, a hypercar with a real F1 engine in the back.
While it's unlikely we'll ever get the chance to pilot one of these Astons, we can only hope great things for the car and the brand. Moon shot cars like it only serve to improve the entire automotive landscape.
