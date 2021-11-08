Top Gear's Reasons Why Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider Is Better than the Coupe

As Aston Martin Valkyries are almost on their way to their owners, Top Gear wanted to check them out and compare the Spider to the Coupe. These are the reasons why they find the former is better than the latter.
Aston Martin is getting ready to finally start delivering the Valkyries to their rightful owners, with the first customer car finished. They have 149 to go from their total of 150 units.
When it comes to the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider, there will only be 85 cars to roll off the assembly line. Deliveries are expected to start in the middle of 2022. Don’t get any ideas, because they’re already sold out. Add to that another 40 non-road-legal AMR Pros to complete the hypercar trilogy.
Top Gear took a look at both the Spider and the Coupe to highlight the significant differences between the two and to decide which one is better.
Considering things like aerodynamics, looks, and overall experience, Top Gear’s Jack Rix saw a definite improvement with the Spider.
With its roof up, the Valkyrie Spider has a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph) speed and it hits 205 mph (329 kph) with the roof down. However, chopping off the roof is a bit at odds with Aston Martin’s obsession with aero, but it does bring more headroom. It is actually another perk of the Spider over the Coupe. Therefore, people who are taller, including NBA players, for instance, could fit in there with no problems. You can’t say the same about the Coupe. Jack Rix likes the Spider's doors better than the gull-wings you get on the Coupe.
And the extra bonus? You feel like an F1 driver. Rix thinks the Formula 1-inspired 6.5-liter hybrid V12 Cosworth engine sounds better in the Spider. The output is though, the same at 1,040 hp (1,055 ps).
So far, there’s no official information as to whether the Spider makes a better time on the track than the Coupe. However, if there is, the gap wouldn’t be considerable. The biggest difference between the two might lie in the price tag. While there are no official numbers, the Coupe seems to have a price tag around $3.3 million, while the Spider is rumored to go as far as $4 million, making it one of the most expensive cars out there.
When it comes to the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider, there will only be 85 cars to roll off the assembly line. Deliveries are expected to start in the middle of 2022. Don’t get any ideas, because they’re already sold out. Add to that another 40 non-road-legal AMR Pros to complete the hypercar trilogy.
Top Gear took a look at both the Spider and the Coupe to highlight the significant differences between the two and to decide which one is better.
Considering things like aerodynamics, looks, and overall experience, Top Gear’s Jack Rix saw a definite improvement with the Spider.
With its roof up, the Valkyrie Spider has a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph) speed and it hits 205 mph (329 kph) with the roof down. However, chopping off the roof is a bit at odds with Aston Martin’s obsession with aero, but it does bring more headroom. It is actually another perk of the Spider over the Coupe. Therefore, people who are taller, including NBA players, for instance, could fit in there with no problems. You can’t say the same about the Coupe. Jack Rix likes the Spider's doors better than the gull-wings you get on the Coupe.
And the extra bonus? You feel like an F1 driver. Rix thinks the Formula 1-inspired 6.5-liter hybrid V12 Cosworth engine sounds better in the Spider. The output is though, the same at 1,040 hp (1,055 ps).
So far, there’s no official information as to whether the Spider makes a better time on the track than the Coupe. However, if there is, the gap wouldn’t be considerable. The biggest difference between the two might lie in the price tag. While there are no official numbers, the Coupe seems to have a price tag around $3.3 million, while the Spider is rumored to go as far as $4 million, making it one of the most expensive cars out there.