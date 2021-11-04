First Aston Martin Valkyrie Customer Car Ready To Hit the Road, Deliveries To Start Soon

5 Aston Martin Valkyrie Hits the Track in Packs of Three

Roughly five years since debuting an initial prototype, Aston Martin is finally ready to deliver production-ready Valkyrie hypercars to its buyers, with the first customer car officially completed. Full deliveries are expected to begin in the coming weeks. 16 photos



Before one can take delivery of such a car, it must first be track-tested at the carmaker’s high-performance facility (Silverstone), where much of the Valkyrie’s development also took place.



“It is an immensely proud moment for us to complete our first ever hypercar. The Aston Martin Valkyrie programme has tested everyone who has worked on it to the limit but the commitment to the dream has produced a truly incredible car, an F1 car for the road,” said Aston Martin CEO, Tobias Moers.



“The Valkyrie is born out of the steadfast dedication of a large group of highly skilled engineers and technicians who have worked tirelessly to get Valkyrie to the production stage. I’m sure our customers will be delighted with what they have achieved.”



As for what it can do once you slam on the throttle, well, it all starts with a Formula 1-inspired



There's also a strict resale policy as far as the Valkyrie is concerned, with the brand's former CEO stating that if an owner were to "flip" the car (buy it and then sell it quickly for a profit), that person would then be denied any other opportunity to purchase any further special edition models from Aston Martin. This is a similar policy to what Ford used for the GT and Daimler for the Mercedes-AMG One.

