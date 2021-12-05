One-Off Aston Martin Bulldog Driven at Speed for the First Time in 40 Years, Hits 162 MPH

The Bulldog, often referred to as the “mythical” Aston Martin concept that should have established the marque as a supercar maker, has been unleashed. It’s been driven at speed for the first time in over 40 years, in preparation for an upcoming 200-mph (322-kph) run.
The Aston Martin Bulldog is a one-off concept car presented to the world in 1979 and hailed in certain circles as the future record holder of the title world’s fastest production car. Powered by a 5.3-liter V8 fitted with twin Garret turbochargers that developed 600 hp and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm) of torque, the Bulldog aimed for the record speed of 237 mph (381.4 kph).
Aston Martin originally planned to make the Bulldog in a very limited production, but for that to happen, it needed demand. And to have demand, it needed to show that the Bulldog was really capable of going that fast. It never did: during testing, the Bulldog was only able to reach 192 mph (309 kph).
The underwhelming results and a lack of funding forced Aston Martin to ditch the project and, just two years later, the only Bulldog made was sold. It disappeared for decades, becoming a sort of legend. U.S. collector Phillip Sarofim bought it a couple of years ago and, with help from Richard Gauntlett, son of Aston Martin boss Victor Gauntlett who had handled the Bulldog project back in the day, brought it back in the UK, where Classic Motor Cars (CMC) conducted a full restoration.
The Bulldog is back again in the spotlight, after making its debut last September at Concours d’Elegance at Hampton Court Palace. It has been restored to factory condition after decades of neglect, but it is still eyeing the title that eluded it the first time – or, at the very least, something close to it. Sarofim and Gauntlett are hoping for 200 mph (322 kph), which would not secure a world record, but would be closer to what Aston Martin promised.
Shakedown testing took place at the end of November, at the Royal Naval Air Station at Yeovilton in Somerset, in preparation for next year’s official run. The Bulldog was able to hit 162 mph (270.7 kph) and, in doing so, prove it’s on the right track for that 200-mph goal.
“There is still much to do,” said CMC boss Nigel Woodward says in a press statement. Woodward drove it for the shakedown drive. “But Saturday’s session not only validated the car but also provided a lot of very useful data. The fact that without trying, and in the teeth of a 50 mph [80.5 kph] crosswind we sailed through the 160 mph mark in only ¾ of a mile, at reduced boost and on partial throttle says much. It was only a lack of bravery on my part and the fact that we were still evaluating the car that prevented us going faster.”
Confirmation that the project is on the right track isn’t the only accomplishment the Bulldog can boast of: also last month, it won the Royal Automobile Club restoration of the year award, and earned for CMC the award of specialist of the year at the Octane Historic Moring Awards.
Here is the Aston Martin Bulldog showing off in London.
Aston Martin originally planned to make the Bulldog in a very limited production, but for that to happen, it needed demand. And to have demand, it needed to show that the Bulldog was really capable of going that fast. It never did: during testing, the Bulldog was only able to reach 192 mph (309 kph).
The underwhelming results and a lack of funding forced Aston Martin to ditch the project and, just two years later, the only Bulldog made was sold. It disappeared for decades, becoming a sort of legend. U.S. collector Phillip Sarofim bought it a couple of years ago and, with help from Richard Gauntlett, son of Aston Martin boss Victor Gauntlett who had handled the Bulldog project back in the day, brought it back in the UK, where Classic Motor Cars (CMC) conducted a full restoration.
The Bulldog is back again in the spotlight, after making its debut last September at Concours d’Elegance at Hampton Court Palace. It has been restored to factory condition after decades of neglect, but it is still eyeing the title that eluded it the first time – or, at the very least, something close to it. Sarofim and Gauntlett are hoping for 200 mph (322 kph), which would not secure a world record, but would be closer to what Aston Martin promised.
Shakedown testing took place at the end of November, at the Royal Naval Air Station at Yeovilton in Somerset, in preparation for next year’s official run. The Bulldog was able to hit 162 mph (270.7 kph) and, in doing so, prove it’s on the right track for that 200-mph goal.
“There is still much to do,” said CMC boss Nigel Woodward says in a press statement. Woodward drove it for the shakedown drive. “But Saturday’s session not only validated the car but also provided a lot of very useful data. The fact that without trying, and in the teeth of a 50 mph [80.5 kph] crosswind we sailed through the 160 mph mark in only ¾ of a mile, at reduced boost and on partial throttle says much. It was only a lack of bravery on my part and the fact that we were still evaluating the car that prevented us going faster.”
Confirmation that the project is on the right track isn’t the only accomplishment the Bulldog can boast of: also last month, it won the Royal Automobile Club restoration of the year award, and earned for CMC the award of specialist of the year at the Octane Historic Moring Awards.
Here is the Aston Martin Bulldog showing off in London.