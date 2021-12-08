Manny Khoshbin Tests Out One-of-a-Kind Aston Martin DBX to Buy… for His Nanny

Manny Khoshbin’s latest video shows him going to try out yet another car – Aston Martin’s first SUV, the DBX. But this time, it’s not for him or his wife, but for the nanny. And it's a one-of-a-kind model.
Real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin owns some of the most exclusive vehicles in the world, a lot of them being unique models. His Instagram is filled with wisdom about growing your business and your net worth, and, of course, with cars.
The latest video on his YouTube channel features a pastel pink Aston Martin DBX, but it’s not even for him. The real estate mogul reveals he’s testing out Aston Martin’s first SUV (which has a starting price of $180,000) for his kids' nanny.
In the video, he also looks around and asks about the term of delivery of the Aston Martin Valkyrie, which will be an addition to his collection. He also checks out the available colors for the models, going back to yellow, which is one of his latest choices after his Porsche GT3.
Then, he gives us an exclusive tour of the DBX, which has beige and pink accents on board. But that’s not the only thing special about it. The automaker created an exclusive Pastel Collection commissioned by Aston Martin Newport Beach, and this DBX is a one-of-a-kind version. Just like Manny Khoshbin likes.
Under the hood of the SUV, there is an AMG-sourced 4.0-liter V8 engine, which, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, puts out 542 horsepower (550 ps) and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) at 2,200-5,000 rpm. Thanks to these figures, the DBX sprints to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 4.5 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 181 mph (291 kph).
Khoshbin wasn’t expecting the SUV to be this powerful, given that his nanny would be driving his children around in it. He decided to talk to his wife about it, but he does think it might just be too fast for its purpose. In the end, he asked his followers for suggestions for the nanny's car.
