And It’s Two More Porsches for Manny Khoshbin Because of “Exclusivity, Comfort, Styling"

Manny Khoshbin prides himself on his collection, which includes a lot of exotic brands. But after claiming Porsche made one of his favorite supercars, he added two new models, just for fun. We’re talking about a GT4 RS and GT3 RS.
A few days ago, Manny Khoshbin took it to social media to praise his 2022 Porsche 911 GT3, claiming it’s his favorite supercar. He wrote: “The Porsche GT3 is one of my favorite starter super cars. The speed, handling, and braking is incredible, it sounds amazing, and it makes for a great daily driver.”
So, if you like something, don’t let it go, just buy more models from the brand. Or at least this is what I’m getting from Manny Khoshbin’s actions.
In a new video he posted on his YouTube channel, where he discusses his exotic cars, the real estate mogul announced he has two more Porsches coming.
Naturally, he shared he has to move some cars around to make space for the new ones. But this comes just in time after he sent his Hermès Pagani Huayra to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles for an exhibition.
The video starts with him moving the cars from his $80-million collection around to make some space, and then he drives his latest Porsche, the GT3. He can’t help but add that every time he drives it, he falls in love with it. Which might be why he wants more vehicles from the German brand.
When it comes to the new purchases, he placed an order because he “obviously” had to get the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS, and he would like it in “chalk color,” just like the one unveiled by the brand at the LA Auto Show. And with a GT3 RS coming, he says “of course I gotta have that.” He adds: “Imagine that car, so much more aggressive bodywork and more horsepower.”
Manny Khoshbin also added that, with the German brand, you know you got “exclusivity, comfort, styling, and horsepower, obviously.”
His plans for the garage include putting the two cars next to each other. He also plans to take them to the track, put them side by side, and take a couple of laps with them. Manny says he will do a “full review” and promises “that will be a good video.” Can’t wait, really.
