Manny Khoshbin's Wife Got a Flat Tire in Her 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost, He's Upset

Flat tires happen to everyone, they don’t just pick regular people or cars. Manny Khoshbin’s wife, Leyla, just showed his glossy 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost just got one, and he wasn’t so happy. 10 photos



In a new series of videos shared on her Instagram Stories, his wife, Leyla Milani-Khoshbin, shows that her 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost just got a flat tire, with a nail stuck in it.



She added that she called auto shop RDB LA to help her out, and they picked up her vehicle to fix the tire, or “sad wheel,” as Leyla Khoshbin called it. As they put the car up on the platform, she said: “My baby, I’ll miss you,” and added “Every Breath You Take” by The Police as the soundtrack as they drove away.



After they picked up the car, Leyla Khoshbin shared a video of her showing Manny standing next to her, and she explained that "Manny is mad at me because he thinks it’s my fault that I got the nail in my wheel.” And added: “It’s not my fault, they’re 24”.”



Later that evening, she asked Manny when her car was coming, and he replied "Tonight," as they looked at the other white Rolls-Royce cars they own, two Phantom Dropheads. Of course, it’s one for each, and he asks “Should I take my car or my car?” Imagine having so many choices. Eventually, they took both of them for a drive. Separately.



At the end of their nocturnal drive, Manny Khoshbin shared a video of his wife returning home and parking it, writing “She backs it up like a boss.”



Leyla's



