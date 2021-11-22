Manny Khoshbin Compliments New Ferrari, Says One of His Favorite Supercars Is Porsche GT3

Ferrari has introduced the new Daytona SP3, and car collectors are going crazy. Of course, Manny Khoshbin couldn’t miss the opportunity to show he was interested and hinted he might get one. And, while speaking of supercars, he shared one of his favorites is a Porsche GT3.
When you own a lot of cars, you don’t end up driving them all as much as a regular person that owns just one. But you do end up with some favorites.
Although Manny Khoshbin owns exclusive cars from exotic brands like Koenigsegg, Bugatti, McLaren, and Pagani, one of his favorites remains one from a brand that is not that expensive – Porsche.
In a new post on social media, the real estate mogul, with a net worth of approximately $80 million, admitted that one of his favorite supercars is the Porsche 911 GT3. He posed next to a yellow-painted model and wrote: “The Porsche GT3 is one of my favorite starter super cars. The speed, handling, and braking is incredible, it sounds amazing, and it makes for a great daily driver.”
However, the famous YouTuber doesn’t drive it daily. He prefers a Rolls-Royce model instead.
But when it comes to supercars, Manny Khoshbin couldn’t help but compliment Ferrari on their new vehicle, the 828-horsepower Daytona SP3.
He shared some of the official pictures, and wrote: “The new @ferrari Daytona SP3 is [fire emoji] I think it’s time to start a new relationship with @ferrari”
To give you a bit of the history of their relationship, the real estate mogul doesn’t own Ferraris. He explained that he once had an F40 and a 360 Spider, but had a fallout with the Italian brand after they returned his deposit on a car he wanted.
So, he didn’t try again. But is the new Daytona SP3 enough to make him reconsider? We’ll have to pay attention to what he adds to his collection next.
