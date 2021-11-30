Spacecraft Hits Speeds That Could Make the Earth-Moon Distance an Under-One-Hour Trip

Manny Khoshbin Gets His Kid a Scaled-Down Bugatti Type 35 Vitesse Rembrandt for Christmas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manny Khoshbin "Never Give Up" (@mannykhoshbin) Little Car Company is a manufacturer that deals just with that, creating a scaled-down version of the most iconic cars ever built. Their recent line is called Baby II and it includes a limited edition of 500 units of a Bugatti Type 25, which is one of the revolutionary race cars of the last century, designed by Ettore Bugatti himself.The car manufacturer commissioned Little Car Company for the project, and they wanted to combine modern-day technology with the design of the original one. And Manny Khoshbin, a fan of limited editions, couldn’t miss such an opportunity. So, just in time for Christmas, the real estate mogul showed his latest addition.With a set of pictures of the new toy car, he shared it was for his kid, Enzo Pasha. However, the caption lets us believe that the present seems to be for him just as much as for the little one. He wrote: “Enzo’s Bugatti type 35 Vitesse Rembrandt edition 1/1 is ready!just in time for Christmas ???????? and can’t wait to warm up them tires for him ???? thank you @bugatti @little.cars”One couldn’t miss the irony of the fact that Khoshbin loves cars so much he named his son after the Ferrari founder, although he barely drives Ferraris anymore. When he introduced his son to the world in 2016, he had a Ferrari Enzo collectible scaled-down model right next to his newborn, as you can see in the attached post below.Now that he’s five years old, his son is getting a one-of-a-kind Bugatti race car as a Christmas present. Who wouldn’t want that?