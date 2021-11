Manny Khoshbin’s Hermès Pagani Among Exhibits at Petersen Museum Hypercar Exhibition

AMG

The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles announced that it is opening a new exhibition themed Hypercars: The Allure of the Extreme that focuses on ultra-high performance automobiles, and Manny Khoshibin’s Hermès Pagani Huayra will be one of them.In a press release, Terry L. Karges, the executive director at the automotive museum said, “Hypercars are a glimpse into the future today.” He added that the exhibition aims to define the Hypercar, offering their guests an exclusive chance to a some of the rarest and most luxurious ultra-high-performance cars on the planet.Khoshbin ordered a Pagani Huayra in 2015 before reaching out to Hermès for a collaboration. The French luxury company was open to the idea, but it came with a hefty price tag, which frankly was the least of Khoshbin’s worries.A stock version of the Pagani Huayra hypercar comes with ansourced 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 making a whopping 720 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. The Huayra will do 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 224 mph (360 kph).The Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition will have a rotating cast of 30 automobiles on display. Some of the high-performance vehicles at the Museum include Khoshbin’s Hermès Pagani Huayra, the Aria FXE concept, a Hennessey Venom F5, a Bugatti Veyron 16.4, and a Rimac Concept One among others.Khoshbin has been preparing for the event, and in October, he shared his maintenance costs for the Hermès Pagani . He made a couple of upgrades to the hypercar in preparation for the exhibition, which cost him $20,000.The Pagani Huayra Hermès Edition will be at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles for six months, and Khoshbin wasn’t afraid to reveal he might get some separation anxiety.