Manny Khoshbin’s Hermès Pagani Among Exhibits at Petersen Museum Hypercar Exhibition

Real estate mogul and millionaire Manny Khoshbin is a popular name among hypercar enthusiasts. His supercar collection is worth more than $80 million. Among them are three Hermès supercars - a Bugatti Chiron, McLaren Speedtail, and Pagani Huayra - all bespoke, one-of-one builds that took several years to complete.
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles announced that it is opening a new exhibition themed Hypercars: The Allure of the Extreme that focuses on ultra-high performance automobiles, and Manny Khoshibin’s Hermès Pagani Huayra will be one of them.
In a press release, Terry L. Karges, the executive director at the automotive museum said, “Hypercars are a glimpse into the future today.” He added that the exhibition aims to define the Hypercar, offering their guests an exclusive chance to a some of the rarest and most luxurious ultra-high-performance cars on the planet.
Khoshbin ordered a Pagani Huayra in 2015 before reaching out to Hermès for a collaboration. The French luxury company was open to the idea, but it came with a hefty price tag, which frankly was the least of Khoshbin’s worries.
A stock version of the Pagani Huayra hypercar comes with an AMG sourced 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 making a whopping 720 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. The Huayra will do 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 224 mph (360 kph).
The Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition will have a rotating cast of 30 automobiles on display. Some of the high-performance vehicles at the Museum include Khoshbin’s Hermès Pagani Huayra, the Aria FXE concept, a Hennessey Venom F5, a Bugatti Veyron 16.4, and a Rimac Concept One among others.
Khoshbin has been preparing for the event, and in October, he shared his maintenance costs for the Hermès Pagani. He made a couple of upgrades to the hypercar in preparation for the exhibition, which cost him $20,000.
The Pagani Huayra Hermès Edition will be at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles for six months, and Khoshbin wasn’t afraid to reveal he might get some separation anxiety.
In a press release, Terry L. Karges, the executive director at the automotive museum said, “Hypercars are a glimpse into the future today.” He added that the exhibition aims to define the Hypercar, offering their guests an exclusive chance to a some of the rarest and most luxurious ultra-high-performance cars on the planet.
Khoshbin ordered a Pagani Huayra in 2015 before reaching out to Hermès for a collaboration. The French luxury company was open to the idea, but it came with a hefty price tag, which frankly was the least of Khoshbin’s worries.
A stock version of the Pagani Huayra hypercar comes with an AMG sourced 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 making a whopping 720 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. The Huayra will do 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 224 mph (360 kph).
The Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition will have a rotating cast of 30 automobiles on display. Some of the high-performance vehicles at the Museum include Khoshbin’s Hermès Pagani Huayra, the Aria FXE concept, a Hennessey Venom F5, a Bugatti Veyron 16.4, and a Rimac Concept One among others.
Khoshbin has been preparing for the event, and in October, he shared his maintenance costs for the Hermès Pagani. He made a couple of upgrades to the hypercar in preparation for the exhibition, which cost him $20,000.
The Pagani Huayra Hermès Edition will be at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles for six months, and Khoshbin wasn’t afraid to reveal he might get some separation anxiety.