Massive Car Junkyard Looks Like a Post-Apocalyptic Movie Set

Have you noticed how car junkyards are a bit like houses? Some are small and packed with cars stacked on top of each other, while others look rather tidy with all vehicles arranged by marque in perfect rows. Some scrapyards look abandoned, while others are downright eerie. The junkyard you're about to see below falls in the latter category.
Located in New London, Minnesota, this junkyard goes by the name Windy Hill Autoparts. And it must be one of the largest in the state, as it stretches over a few good square miles. But what makes it special is that it looks like a post-apocalyptic movie set.
Sure, the eerie music in the background and the road that appears in the first few seconds of the movie help set the mood, but most of the junkyard looks like a place where people abandoned their cars in a rush. Perhaps in an attempt to escape from blood-thirsty, fast-moving zombies?
Post-apocalyptic scenarios aside, this huge field is home to a few thousand cars. And while it appears chaotic, it does seem that the owner organized some of the vehicles in batches based on the era they were built in. At least when it comes to 1980s and 1990s vehicles, which are grouped in one place.
But this junkyard is also packed with older cars made in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. And as you might have already guessed, it includes at least one example of each iconic nameplate. And not surprisingly, there are quite a few Impalas and Tri-Fives in there.
Since these nameplates were very popular and Chevrolet built millions of them, they're quite the common graveyard dwellers.
Common cars aside, you'll also spot a few vehicles from the 1930s and 1940s. If you're into marques that are no longer with us, you should see a few Hudsons and DeSotos.
If you're into commercial vehicles, be on the lookout for 1950s trucks and school buses, including one that's been converted into a camper. The latter shows up at the 32-minute mark.
But this junkyard is so big that there are too many vehicles to mention here. So it's best to have a look for yourself below. If The Walking Dead series ever makes a comeback for a twelfth season, parts of it should definitely be filmed here.
