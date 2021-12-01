Mercedes Junkyard Hides Big Hoard of G-Class SUVs, Early Models Included

Junkyards are usually packed with a massive variety of vehicles, ranging from compacts to trucks and including at least one example from every automaker out there. Brand-exclusive graveyards are as rare as they get, but as it turns out, there's at least one that focuses on the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Discovered somewhere in the United Kingdom by YouTube's "IMSTOKZE," this place isn't the kind of junkyard we usually cover on these pages. It's much smaller and it doesn't include really old and derelict cars, but it's home to at least 20 G-Class SUVs.
Most of them are still in solid condition, but a closer look reveals they're missing parts, especially inside the cabin. A couple of them have been dismantled, but some SUVs look as if they could be driven away. Unfortunately, there's no way to tell what's going on under the hood and the owner of the place isn't very keen on sharing information.
But the really cool thing about this collection is that it includes a few older examples. I'm pretty sure I spotted at least a couple of 1980s models, dating from the W460 G-Wagen era. And there are quite a few three-door, short-wheelbase examples too, with the red convertible versions being the most interesting of the bunch.
One of them is missing most of its front clip and it won't drive anywhere anytime soon, but it's definitely worth saving since you rarely two-door convertibles on public roads nowadays. Not to mention that Mercedes-Benz stopped making SWB variants of the G-Class sometime in the mid-2010s.
Whoever is taking care of this place is obviously a big fan of the company's boxy SUV, but he's also storing a few old sedans. The most notable presence is a W114. The four-door shows up at the 8:30-minute mark. It's in rough shape, but still a cool gem in a sea of SUVs.
This is by far the largest hoard of G-Class models I've seen so far. If there's a bigger one out there, make sure you let me know about it in the comments section below.
