Huge Field Junkyard Is Loaded with Sad Muscle Cars Waiting for a Second Chance

Even though I'm fond of certain cars from specific eras, I think all junkyards are sad. The thought that every car abandoned there used to be someone's prized daily driver at some point throws me into sobbing melancholy. But things become worse when the said junkyard is packed with muscle cars from the golden era.
If you also can't stand seeing classic muscle cars go to waste, this scrapyard will make you want to adopt at least a dozen derelict cars. Like most junkyards spread across the U.S., this one is mostly populated by newer cars from the 1980s and 1990s, but it also includes a large collection of vehicles built from the 1950s to the 1970s.
Most of them are familiar sedans that you can find just about anywhere, but some of them are proud (or at least used to be) members of the golden-era muscle car family. A pair of Mopars show up right at the beginning of the video. While the first one is a not-so-rare 1970 Plymouth Road Runner that's missing its engine, the other one is a 1968 GTX.
Exclusively fitted with 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi and 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 engines, these GTXs are quite sought-after and expensive nowadays. Sure, an abandoned car that won't run won't hit high numbers, but a well-maintained 1968 GTX can fetch more than $80,000.
The list of cool finds continues with a 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass, but I also spotted a Plymouth Satellite and a 1960s Chevrolet El Camino. Of course, no junkyard is complete without a big pack of Chevrolet Impalas, but the big highlight here is an authentic 1965 SS. Speaking of Chevys, the field is also home to a few Chevelles and Novas.
While I haven't seen any Mustangs, I did spot a couple of second-generation Chevrolet Camaros. One of them is buried deep in the bushes. Unfortunately, I can't tell what model year they are, so it's difficult to tell if they're early 1970s gems or Malaise-era coupes. Oh, and there's also a Chevrolet Nomad, the rarest iteration of the iconic Tri-Five Chevrolet.
Amazingly enough, most of these cars aren't as rusty as they should be. It's probably due to the dry climate, but it's still surprising given that they spent about two decades completely exposed to the elements.
Check them out in the video below and tell me which one you think it's worth saving.
Most of them are familiar sedans that you can find just about anywhere, but some of them are proud (or at least used to be) members of the golden-era muscle car family. A pair of Mopars show up right at the beginning of the video. While the first one is a not-so-rare 1970 Plymouth Road Runner that's missing its engine, the other one is a 1968 GTX.
Exclusively fitted with 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi and 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 engines, these GTXs are quite sought-after and expensive nowadays. Sure, an abandoned car that won't run won't hit high numbers, but a well-maintained 1968 GTX can fetch more than $80,000.
The list of cool finds continues with a 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass, but I also spotted a Plymouth Satellite and a 1960s Chevrolet El Camino. Of course, no junkyard is complete without a big pack of Chevrolet Impalas, but the big highlight here is an authentic 1965 SS. Speaking of Chevys, the field is also home to a few Chevelles and Novas.
While I haven't seen any Mustangs, I did spot a couple of second-generation Chevrolet Camaros. One of them is buried deep in the bushes. Unfortunately, I can't tell what model year they are, so it's difficult to tell if they're early 1970s gems or Malaise-era coupes. Oh, and there's also a Chevrolet Nomad, the rarest iteration of the iconic Tri-Five Chevrolet.
Amazingly enough, most of these cars aren't as rusty as they should be. It's probably due to the dry climate, but it's still surprising given that they spent about two decades completely exposed to the elements.
Check them out in the video below and tell me which one you think it's worth saving.