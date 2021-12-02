Huge Field Junkyard Is Loaded with Sad Muscle Cars Waiting for a Second Chance

More on this:

1 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Gets First Wash in 25 Years, Morphs Into Stunning Survivor

2 The Rarest Shelby Cobra 427 Ever Built Goes Out for a Spin, Flexes Angry V8

3 Make Your Chevy Camaro 2.0L Turbo More Powerful in Europe With This €999 Upgrade

4 1971 Buick GSX Drag Races 1979 Pontiac Trans Am With Surprising Results

5 Jailbreaking the Charger and Challenger Hellcat: Dodge's Most Customizable Lineup Ever