Abandoned Forest Junkyard Looks Like a Classic Car Ghost Town

Classic car junkyards aren't for everyone. To many, they're a sad sight. And I can understand that feeling when the said junkyard is home to thousands of once-beautiful automobiles. On the other hand, some people find these places peaceful and explore them for hours. This abandoned forest hoard is one of them.
Located in a somewhat creepy forest, this junkyard is the kind of place that makes me think "well, this is how horror movies begin." It's a bit eerie, even in broad daylight. And it might have something to do with the fact that it's been abandoned for so many years that all that steel is now an integral part of mother nature.
Many cars have sunk into the ground, while others are close to being tipped over by the trees growing under them. Since some trees have grown impressively tall through engine bays, it's safe to say that this place hasn't been attended in decades.
Making things that much creepier, you can see an open field just beyond the trees. It looks as if the cars took refuge into the forest and did not return, being held captive by an unseen force.
Stephen King scenarios aside, this place is packed with hundreds of cars. Many of them seem to be from the 1950s, perhaps a clue that the junkyard was set up sometime in the 1970s? It includes an impressive collection of Cadillacs, but I've also seen Chevy Tri-Fives, old Ford F-Series trucks, school buses, and even tractors. There's also a Dodge Polara police car in there. Maybe this ghost town has a sheriff.
But like any abandoned junkyard, you'd have to look for hours to find a car that's worth saving. All of them appear to be in poor shape with rusty bodies, "melted" tires, and frames that can no longer sustain the weight of a body and drivetrain.
A couple of small barn-like houses suggest that someone lived here at some point to sell those big piles of engine hoods, fenders, and tires. There are old Texaco and Gulf Oil signs, as well as hand-painted tree signs. One of them talks about how Thomas Edison invented the phonograph and made the first sound recording in 1877. Do you still think this place isn't creepy? Or a cool setup for a slasher-style horror movie at night?
On the other hand, the sign that says not to remove any parts "on or off" the cars seems fairly new, so maybe someone is still taking care of this place. Unfortunately, there's no hint as to where this junkyard is, so if you know anything about it, drop me a line in the comments section. It looks like a really cool place to visit.
