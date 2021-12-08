International Pickup Truck Gets First Wash in 50 Years, Reveals Stunning Patina

Seeing barn-found classics come out of storage after a long time is the best car-related thing in my book. But things become even better when a vehicle that's been sitting for decades finds its way back on the road with a running engine and an unrestored appearance. This 1947 International KB pickup truck is one of them.
If you've been following us, you probably saw this old truck being dragged out of the woods back in November. And even though it sat in the same place for a whopping 50 years, its inline-six engine came back to life. Now, less than a month since it was freed, the KB got its first wash in a half-century to reveal the coolest patina I've seen in a very long time.
Vehicles that have been sitting for 50 years usually end up as a big pile of rusty junk with a stuck engine, a rotten frame, and virtually no chance at a new life. Amazingly enough, this truck took decades of exposure to the elements rather well. And once all that dust, surface rust, and moss were cleaned off, it came back to life as a beautiful survivor.
Some of its original green paint still shows on the hood, the doors, and even on the rusty bed, while the logos on the doors still stand proud to tell the story of its forgotten past.
But what about the future? Is this truck getting a much-needed restoration? Well, the folks over at YouTube's "Restored," who saved, revived, and cleaned the KB, claim that the owner doesn't want to sell it just yet. As a reminder, this truck is part of a massive hoard of old cars stored at a farm.
The owner of the land is selling most of them, and it's safe to say that the vehicles he's keeping won't be restored anytime soon. So hopefully, he will either maintain it as is or let it go so it can find its way on public roads again under new ownership.
Part of International Harvester's K series line of light-duty trucks built from 1940 to 1949, the KB is a rare hauler, albeit not as sought-after as its Ford and Chevrolet counterparts from the era. They rarely pop up for sale nowadays, so they're definitely worth saving. But I'd keep the exterior in its current condition. Hit the play button below and you'll find out why.
