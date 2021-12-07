This 1965 Ford Mustang V8 Discovered After 35 Years Is an Incredible Barn Find

One of the best things about barn finds is that they represent the second chance a classic car, most often a true icon, receives to get back on the road, sometimes after decades in hiding.
Needless to say, spending so many years away from humanity makes it rather hard for these cars to get back on the road overnight, pretty much because the new owners have to struggle with all kinds of problems, including the typical rust.
The Mustang you’re looking at right here appears to be just the right candidate for a restoration process despite waking up after a 35-year sleep in indoor storage.
That’s right, this Mustang was found after more than 3 decades in storage, and the folks at Rossten claim the vehicle hasn’t even been washed since it came out of hiding. It only received new tires to move around freely, but other than that, it’s a genuine barn find that a new buyer will have the opportunity to discover in all its glory.
There’s little bad news this time. As said, a car saved after so many years typically comes with a substantial amount of rust, but as it turns out, this isn’t the case with this Mustang. There’s indeed some rust here and there, including on the edge of the front floors, we’re being told, but of course, you should still inspect everything thoroughly anyway.
The rocker panels and the upper aprons are said to be very solid, and the paint we see on the car is believed to be the original one that came with the car when it rolled off the assembly lines.
Now let’s move to the part when we finally take a look at what’s under the hood.
The car is powered by a 289 (4.7-liter) V8 2-barrel, therefore the output of the engine is 200 horsepower. Just like the 1964 1/2 Mustang, the model year 1965 was also available with a 4-barrel unit, this time rated at 225 horsepower. The sellers claim the engine still turns free, so in theory, it can still be saved, and it’s pretty surprising it’s not locked up from sitting. The odometer indicates a little over 90,000 miles (approximately 145,000 km), and of course, they are likely original, which makes sense given the engine has never been rebuilt.
This Mustang is an incredible barn find, there’s no doubt about it, and the good news is that it doesn’t cost a fortune either. You can take this car home for $15,900, and some trades might also be considered.
Of course, if you want to check out in person, you just need to pay a visit to the garage in charge of selling the Mustang and which is located in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
