The Restoration of This 1965 Ford Mustang Has Already Started, Help Still Needed

The auction for this 1965 Ford Mustang starts at $6,000, and the seller has enabled an $8,000 BIN price. The bidding war is projected to come to an end in some 5 days, so it’ll certainly be interesting to monitor how high the price ends up going. The engine lineup is the best example in this regard, as the 170 (2.8-liter) Thriftpower six-cylinder and the 260 (4.3-liter) V8 were both abandoned for the model year 1965.Instead, the American carmaker introduced a new six-cylinder, this time in the form of a 200 (3.3-liter) developing 120 horsepower and a 2-barrel version of the 289 (4.7-liter) Windsor rated at 200 horsepower.The Mustang we’re going to talk about today is one of the 1965 units that received the new 200 engine, and as it turns out, the same powerplant is still there under the hood in charge of powering the car.The pictures provided by eBay seller towenmilner7 pretty much speak for themselves, and they do indicate that you shouldn’t by any means expect a Mustang in tip-top shape. But on the other hand, while this is a project car, it’s a lot more solid than many other Mustangs out there, and the restoration process has already been jumpstarted.The owner explains the car has already been repainted, though we know nothing about the new finish. This is why a visual inspection of the vehicle is so important, as it could help any potential customer assess the current condition of the car, as well as the fixes it has already received, more accurately.The Mustang has also been reupholstered, and if the whole thing has been done by a professional team, then this is certainly good news for someone who’s planning a full restoration in the first place.But as we said, this isn’t by any means a perfect car, and the seller themselves admits the Mustang is a “bit dusty and beat up.” The engine still runs, but we’re being told the vehicle has been sitting for a long time, so a few tweaks here and there are required before it can be considered a daily driver.Overall, this Mustang seems to check many of the boxes for a restoration candidate, though on the other hand, there are many questions still left without an answer. For instance, we still don’t know how original the car continues to be and whether it runs on a matching-numbers powertrain. Is the car still complete or are there any big parts that are missing? Hard to tell, so make sure you ask these questions if you do want to be the one finishing this project.The auction for this 1965 Ford Mustang starts at $6,000, and the seller has enabled an $8,000 BIN price. The bidding war is projected to come to an end in some 5 days, so it’ll certainly be interesting to monitor how high the price ends up going.

