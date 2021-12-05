4 Like-New Mustang Shelby GT500 Costs More Than a Couple of Expedition SUVs

All-Original 1964 1/2 Mustang Flexes Rare Engine Option, Quite a Time Capsule

The first version of the iconic Mustang , also known as the 1964 1/2 Mustang, came with the classic recipe of engines, relying on a lineup that included both six-cylinders and V8s. 18 photos



Often considered to be grocery-getters, the six-cylinder Mustangs offered for this model year came with a 170 (2.8-liter) Thriftpower unit developing 105 horsepower. This engine was eventually replaced in 1965 with a 200 (3.3-liter) version producing 120 horsepower.



When it comes to V8s, exclusive to this model year was the 260 (4.3-liter) Windsor rated at 165 horsepower and offered alongside the 289 (4.7-liter), which was fitted with a 4-barrel carburetor for a total output of 210 horsepower.



As you can easily tell if you check out the images in the gallery, this Mustang looks almost like a new car. In theory, this would only be possible if the car has already been restored, but this doesn’t seem to be the case this time.



Painted in Poppy Red and apparently still flexing the original finish, the Mustang was equipped with air conditioning, power steering, and power brakes, and all are in working condition right now. The odometer indicates 61,000 miles (a little over 98,000 km), and all are obviously original as well.



Without a doubt, if everything in the Craigslist post is accurate, this is quite a time capsule that has been preserved just the way an iconic car deserves. And this makes it not only a rare find but also a vehicle many people would be willing to pay big bucks for, especially since it features a V8 option that was exclusive to this model year.



The current price is close to $25,000, and if you want to see the Mustang in person, you can find it in Los Angeles. A title is also available for the car.

