3 Like-New Mustang Shelby GT500 Costs More Than a Couple of Expedition SUVs

2 Up Close and Personal With a Mint-Condition P-51D Mustang Named Jacquline

More on this:

Parked and Forgotten 1965 Ford Mustang Is a Great Find Unless You Look Under the Hood

Say what you want about the 1965 Mustang fastback, but nobody can deny it’s a handsome car. And the legacy of the Mustang nameplate is the living proof in this regard, with collectors out there ready to pay big bucks just to get their hands on an all-original model. 24 photos



You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to tell the car doesn’t currently exhibit its best shape.



Judging from the photos published by the owner of the car on



The rust has obviously taken its toll on this Mustang fastback, and it’d probably require a lot of metalwork before it’s ready to get back on the road. Of course, you can more accurately assess its condition by just checking out everything in person, as this is the only way to tell if the car is worth saving or not.



At first glance, it looks like it is, though neither the exterior nor the interior comes with good news. Both require a ton of work, and it’s not very clear if any big parts are missing.



On the other hand, there’s one part that certainly requires more information. While some of the images included in the sales ad do seem to indicate the engine is still there, no information on this front has been shared, so right now, it’s hard to say what you’re getting and whether it’s still alive or not.



Considering the overall condition of the car, you shouldn’t be very surprised if the engine under the hood no longer starts. If anything, it could still turn over by hand, and this would obviously be good news towards a full restoration, but this is something you can only figure out with an in-person inspection.



The



Is this Mustang worth saving? If we are to trust everything we see in these photos, and assuming there’s still life in the engine under the hood, then it certainly is. However, taking this Mustang home won’t be cheap, as the owner is only willing to let it go for $7,500. Some other offers might also be considered, so make sure you reach out to the seller if you’re interested in a deal. The ’65 Mustang that we have here is a compelling project car, there’s no doubt about it, though, on the other hand, it’s a mysterious find that comes with very few specifics.You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to tell the car doesn’t currently exhibit its best shape.Judging from the photos published by the owner of the car on Craigslist , this 1965 Ford Mustang has been sitting for a very long time. And car aficionados certainly know what this means.The rust has obviously taken its toll on this Mustang fastback, and it’d probably require a lot of metalwork before it’s ready to get back on the road. Of course, you can more accurately assess its condition by just checking out everything in person, as this is the only way to tell if the car is worth saving or not.At first glance, it looks like it is, though neither the exterior nor the interior comes with good news. Both require a ton of work, and it’s not very clear if any big parts are missing.On the other hand, there’s one part that certainly requires more information. While some of the images included in the sales ad do seem to indicate the engine is still there, no information on this front has been shared, so right now, it’s hard to say what you’re getting and whether it’s still alive or not.Considering the overall condition of the car, you shouldn’t be very surprised if the engine under the hood no longer starts. If anything, it could still turn over by hand, and this would obviously be good news towards a full restoration, but this is something you can only figure out with an in-person inspection.The 1965 Mustang was available with a new six-cylinder unit, this time in the form of a 200 (3.3-liter) replacing the 170 (2.8-liter) previously offered on the 1964 1/2 Mustang. The V8 lineup no longer included the 260 (4.3-liter), so now it came down to 2-barrel and 4-barrel versions of the 289 (4.7-liter).Is this Mustang worth saving? If we are to trust everything we see in these photos, and assuming there’s still life in the engine under the hood, then it certainly is. However, taking this Mustang home won’t be cheap, as the owner is only willing to let it go for $7,500. Some other offers might also be considered, so make sure you reach out to the seller if you’re interested in a deal.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.