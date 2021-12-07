Ford Mustang Finally Speaks the Truth With One Simple Decal

More on this:

1 LOL of the Week: Batmobile Gender Crisis Edition, Hungry Mustang Owner, and More

2 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Thinks It’s a Mustang, Crashes at Cali Car Meet While Drifting

3 Ford Mustang Spectacular Burnout Ends in Matching Crash

4 Ford Mustang Goes From Wheel Curber to Asphalt Hugger With One Tune

5 Idiot Driver Crashes Mustang at Local Cars and Coffee Event