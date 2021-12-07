Ford Mustang Finally Speaks the Truth With One Simple Decal

It may be the season to be jolly, but before putting on our ugly sweaters and delving into the turkey steak, washing it down with eggnog, we continue to search the web for the newest, most eye-catching, and coolest car-related (and not only) stories.
Well, ‘cool’ may be an overrated word, especially when it comes down to our ‘LOL’ category, which is where this particular Ford Mustang found a cozy spot, next to some crazy builds, some of which have provoked snort laughs.
Registered in Michigan, as per the license plate, it was snapped on the road while patiently waiting for the light to turn green, and quickly made it to Reddit’s ‘bad’ car mods thread, because it is bad, in the obvious bad way, but at least it dares speak the truth.
At first glance, there’s nothing really wrong with it, unless you count the rear windscreen and side window louvers, trunk lid spoiler, and whatever else it may hide. However, look closely at the wing, and you will see one decal with two simple words that basically define the character of the Blue Oval’s muscle car, yet not in a pretty way.
No matter how much you like the latest-generation ‘Stang, it’s possible that you have thought of it as a crowd ‘hugger’ at one point. And for good reasons, as the numerous videos showing it bullying bystanders have basically built its character. The multitude of clips where it clips the curb (pun intended) or worse have also contributed to its naughty fame.
We sure hope that before working on the steering of the future Mustang, Ford takes a Chevy Camaro and strips it to the bone to see how you can make a muscle car behave like a sports car and a very civilized one for the most part.
