CES 2022 Loses General Motors and Keynote Speaker Amid Omicron Concerns

If you've been looking forward to the reveal of the all-new Chevrolet Silverado EV that was coming on January 5th then guess what? Your experience will be identical to everyone else who happens to have an internet connection. Today, General Motors pulled their in-person support of CES 2022 and will not attend the tech-heavy convention in Las Vegas.
The electric pickup truck isn't the only portion of the show that was a big deal for Chevrolet and General Motors though. Mary Barra, CEO of GM, was the actual keynote speaker for the entire show. She still is, but that presentation and the unveiling of the truck will now be 100% virtual.
“We have decided to move to an all-digital approach with our activation at CES 2022 in January. CES is an important technology platform, and we are continuing with our plans on January 5 to share our significant company news including the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV.” said GM in a statement late Thursday evening reports Jalopnik.
Of course, General Motors isn't the only company to pull out of the show this late in the game. As Omicron has become the most dominant variant of Covid-19 in North America, lots of companies are going all-digital for CES 2022.
Waymo, Google, T-Mobile, and others all backed out of the show on Thursday. These cancelations are all despite the fact that the organizers of CES have made big efforts to improve health and safety at the event.
They've announced that vaccination will be required for entry, each day will offer complimentary testing, and all individuals indoor must wear a mask. Despite those precautions, these big companies clearly want not part of being blamed for a super-spreader event.
Keep an eye out here as we track developments. There's a chance that General Motors pushes up the Silverado EV reveal at this point and we're excited to see it.
