Modern Kustom Kulture Dodge Challenger Is a Brazen, CGI Bubble Top Rat Fink Homage

Surprisingly or not, the best-selling pony/muscle car of 2021 also happens to be the oldest current representative of the breed. So, do we need to wonder why it’s such a darling of virtual artists, as well?
Believe it or not, the Dodge Challenger only marginally improved its sales performance against the same period of 2020. By a mere three percent, to a total of 54,314 examples. But that was still enough to beat the previously dominant force, Blue Oval’s traditional Mustang (52,414 units). As for GM’s Chevy Camaro, well... the “performance” is almost too shameful to even mention its figure of just 21,893 cars.
That means automotive virtual artists were onto something when lovingly focusing on (crazy) Challengers. The latest example comes courtesy of Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media.
The CGI expert has decided to kick off the 2022 proceeds into high gear. With a look back at vintage Southern California's Kustom Kulture and hot-rod movement. And a twisting Bubble Top nod towards its prominent figure of Ed “Big Daddy” Roth, the creator of the legendary Rat Fink character that’s all about hot rod cars or bikes.
But wait, there is more to this “Rat Finked” Dodge Challenger than just a cool homage to a cartoon character and its fabled creator. As such, the modern Mopar goes to more than a few other extremes. Most obviously, we are dealing here with a dual Bubble Top digital conversion. And, according to the author, it’s paying fitting tribute to Darryl Starbird’s Predicta.
Next up come the “usual” outrageous virtual transformations. Among them, a modified set of Cragar Wheels SS with redline Mickey Thompson Tires ET Street radials. And these are just some of the details. As for the highlights, those include other perks. Such as the modified Hellcat supercharger assembly with Blower scoop custom styling, or the quad side exhaust tucked underneath each door.
