2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Previewed With $30,000 Price Tag, Will Join Blazer EV

Have a wild guess which is the best-selling utility vehicle produced by General Motors these days. If the issue-ridden Equinox came to mind, congratulations! The compact SUV moved 165,323 units last year in the United States of America, surpassing the larger Traverse and Tahoe.
Presented today at CES 2022 by General Motors chief executive officer Mary Barra, the Chevrolet Equinox EV will hit showrooms nationwide in 2023 for the 2024 model year. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit estimates a price tag in the ballpark of $30,000 excluding taxes and options for the fleet-oriented trim level, which is pretty good value for the money.
“The Equinox has always played an important role for Chevrolet as our second highest selling nameplate,” declared Chevrolet vice president Steve Hill. “Providing an affordable EV option in the industry’s highest volume segment proves that Chevy is going to make EVs available to everyone.”
Emphasis on “going to make” because of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV battery fire-related recall that halted production and sales through February 2022.
Chevrolet has also confirmed LT and RS trim levels, the Ultium platform, and a brand-new Blazer EV that’s going on sale in the spring of 2023. It’s pretty safe to assume the zero-emission Blazer will cost more than the Equinox EV although the battery and drivetrain are most certainly shared.
Based on the sportier design cues and the RS badge integrated on the driver side of the front grille, the red-painted Equinox EV in the gallery is the RS trim level. Optioned with a black contrasting roof that features a subtle rear spoiler, the RS flaunts a black-and-red interior with two huge displays.
X-shaped air vents, a P-R-N-D selector on the right side of the steering column, red stitching on the steering wheel, perforated leather on the seat bottoms, and Super Cruise are featured as well, along with a good ol’ physical volume dial integrated into the touchscreen infotainment system.
