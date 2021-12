The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Is Finally Ready for Customer Deliveries

EV

VIN 001 and every other Hummer EV produced right now is the range-topping trim level, a special edition that costs a whopping $110,295 excluding taxes and optional equipment. HummerEdition 1 is how the 1,000-horsepower pickup with CrabWalk diagonal driving mode and all-wheel steering is called.GMC also quotes 11,500 pound-feet (15,592 Nm), but as you already know, that’s deceptive advertising because the automaker is referring to wheel torque, not the torque produced at the output shafts of the tri-motor drivetrain. Also worthy of note, chief engineer Al Oppenheiser publicly estimated individual motor torque at around 400 pound-feet (542 Nm).Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in three seconds despite a curb weight of 9,046 pounds (4,103 kilograms), the gentle giant also boasts adaptive air suspension that can be raised six inches (149 millimeters) in Extract Mode to negotiate a rocky trail or a river. The GMC brand also makes a case for the Watts to Freedom driving mode, which is a distinctly pompous way of saying the reborn Hummer is rocking launch control.Only available in a shade of white called Interstellar White over an interior theme by the name of Lunar Horizon, the zero-emission overlander flaunts the Super Cruise driver-assistance suite you already know from Cadillac.For this application, the Detroit-based automaker is promising more than 200,000 miles (322,000 kilometers) of roads where hands-free driving is possible. Oh, and by the way, Hummer EV Edition 1 customers will have to pony up a few dollars per month once the three-year free trial runs out.“We brought this truck to market with speed and agility and brought GM another step closer to an all-electric future,” said General Motors president Mark Reuss. You know, the gentleman who used to work as the vehicle line executive in charge of the highly criticized Pontiac Aztek . “With our Ultium platform as the foundation for a broad range of applications, the Hummer EV offers our customers the ultimate in capability and performance.”