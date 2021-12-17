The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Is Finally Ready for Customer Deliveries

More than a year after it’s been revealed, the 2022 GMC Hummer EV is finally in production at the Factory Zero assembly plant. Auctioned in March 2021 for $2.5 million, chassis number one will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation that honors 9/11 first responder Stephen Gerard Siller.
VIN 001 and every other Hummer EV produced right now is the range-topping trim level, a special edition that costs a whopping $110,295 excluding taxes and optional equipment. Hummer EV Edition 1 is how the 1,000-horsepower pickup with CrabWalk diagonal driving mode and all-wheel steering is called.
GMC also quotes 11,500 pound-feet (15,592 Nm), but as you already know, that’s deceptive advertising because the automaker is referring to wheel torque, not the torque produced at the output shafts of the tri-motor drivetrain. Also worthy of note, chief engineer Al Oppenheiser publicly estimated individual motor torque at around 400 pound-feet (542 Nm).
Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in three seconds despite a curb weight of 9,046 pounds (4,103 kilograms), the gentle giant also boasts adaptive air suspension that can be raised six inches (149 millimeters) in Extract Mode to negotiate a rocky trail or a river. The GMC brand also makes a case for the Watts to Freedom driving mode, which is a distinctly pompous way of saying the reborn Hummer is rocking launch control.
Only available in a shade of white called Interstellar White over an interior theme by the name of Lunar Horizon, the zero-emission overlander flaunts the Super Cruise driver-assistance suite you already know from Cadillac.
For this application, the Detroit-based automaker is promising more than 200,000 miles (322,000 kilometers) of roads where hands-free driving is possible. Oh, and by the way, Hummer EV Edition 1 customers will have to pony up a few dollars per month once the three-year free trial runs out.
“We brought this truck to market with speed and agility and brought GM another step closer to an all-electric future,” said General Motors president Mark Reuss. You know, the gentleman who used to work as the vehicle line executive in charge of the highly criticized Pontiac Aztek. “With our Ultium platform as the foundation for a broad range of applications, the Hummer EV offers our customers the ultimate in capability and performance.”
