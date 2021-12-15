2023 Chevrolet S10 Max Shares Underpinnings With Chinese Pickup Truck

Introduced in 1981 for the 1982 model year, the Chevrolet S-10 family of compact pickups replaced the Isuzu Faster-based LUV. The North American variant was discontinued in 2004 in favor of the mid-size Colorado, but the S-10 continues to be sold in other parts of the world.
Over in Brazil, the S10 without a hyphen is nothing more than a Colorado with a different name. But in Mexico, where the Colorado is marketed as the Colorado, the biggest automaker in Detroit has previewed the S10 Max.
Advertised as a 2023 model, the newcomer is a mid-size pickup like the Colorado as well. But as opposed to its more capable sibling, the S10 Max caters to cost-sensitive customers with three body styles. Available as a chassis cab, with a regular cab, and as a dual cab, the body-on-frame truck is dubbed by General Motors “a comfortable vehicle that has the capabilities and performance necessary for daily work.” What kind of capabilities?
Initial specifications reveal a payload of more than one metric ton, which is 2,205 pounds over in the United States. By comparison, the Colorado for the U.S. market offers up to 1,550 pounds (703 kilograms) for the crew cab with the 3.6-liter V6 engine. Speaking of the oily bits, the S10 Max is available with a free-breathing 2.4 and a force-fed 2.0 connected to five- and six-speed manual transmissions. Curiously enough, the only photo of the interior published by General Motors reveals an automatic transmission shifter.
As for the elephant in the room, well, this ugly duckling of a truck isn’t a thoroughbred General Motors design.
It’s actually imported from China by the peeps at SAIC Motor venture because the S10 Max is nothing more than a rebadged Maxus T70. Also known as the MG Extender in Thailand and Pakistan as well as the LDV T70 Max in Australia, this pickup further boasts available 16-inch aluminum wheels, a 10-inch media system, and four-wheel drive.
