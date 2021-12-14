Unmolested 1973 Chevrolet Corvette Is a Stunning Icon Flexing the Original Paint

Chevrolet produced close to 30,500 Corvettes for the model year 1973, and unsurprisingly, most of them were born as a coupe.
Over 25,500 units, therefore, used this body style, accounting for nearly 84 percent of the entire production for this model year. Fewer than 5,000 Corvettes got to see the daylight as a convertible.
The example that we have here is a beautiful coupe that looks surprisingly good even after all these years despite retaining the original paint. That’s right, the finish you see on this Vette is the one the car was born with, and eBay seller handw1116 claims it has already received minor retouches throughout its life.
As you can easily figure out, this Corvette has always been babied, and this totally shows. The car has never slept under the clear sky, and the owner says it’s been kept away from snow or salt-covered roads.
This 1973 Corvette is in a pretty impressive shape, and its original coolness also continues inside. The car sports the original floor mats, though the front driver and passenger carpets have recently been replaced, the owner says.
There’s no surprise under the hood, and anyone can easily tell this Corvette is really to become a daily driver simply by just looking at the car. The 350 (5.7-liter) 4-barrel unit in charge of putting the wheels in motion is still totally up to the task, and the 4-speed manual transmission is shifting properly as well.
Currently, at its second owner, this Corvette is now looking for somebody to treat it right, and by the looks of things, there’s a very good chance the car will have a new owner by the end of this week.
The eBay auction is already in its last hours, and after receiving nearly 40 bids, the Corvette is ready to go for nearly $15,000. It remains to be seen, however, if the price ends up going even higher at the very last minute.
The example that we have here is a beautiful coupe that looks surprisingly good even after all these years despite retaining the original paint. That’s right, the finish you see on this Vette is the one the car was born with, and eBay seller handw1116 claims it has already received minor retouches throughout its life.
As you can easily figure out, this Corvette has always been babied, and this totally shows. The car has never slept under the clear sky, and the owner says it’s been kept away from snow or salt-covered roads.
This 1973 Corvette is in a pretty impressive shape, and its original coolness also continues inside. The car sports the original floor mats, though the front driver and passenger carpets have recently been replaced, the owner says.
There’s no surprise under the hood, and anyone can easily tell this Corvette is really to become a daily driver simply by just looking at the car. The 350 (5.7-liter) 4-barrel unit in charge of putting the wheels in motion is still totally up to the task, and the 4-speed manual transmission is shifting properly as well.
Currently, at its second owner, this Corvette is now looking for somebody to treat it right, and by the looks of things, there’s a very good chance the car will have a new owner by the end of this week.
The eBay auction is already in its last hours, and after receiving nearly 40 bids, the Corvette is ready to go for nearly $15,000. It remains to be seen, however, if the price ends up going even higher at the very last minute.