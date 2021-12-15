Frail Chevy S10 Drags Nitrous Ram TRX and Whipple Ford F-150, Both Get Destroyed

Expect the unexpected. That should be the first thing an aficionado says to a first-time drag racing fan. And check out some of the features from the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff account on YouTube could be next.
We have seen on many occasions how the preordained manner of things tumbled down the drain at the behest of the aftermarket world. Now, here is the chance to get acquainted with the interesting niche world of quarter-mile truck racing. Where things are not exactly as they seem.
Because calling someone puny doesn’t make a difference, only the ETs and trap speeds would. So, by all accounts, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the current undefeated king of the pickup truck world. At least as far as stock OEM models are concerned. Otherwise, all bets are off when it comes to customizations, as always.
Interestingly, this example also joined the party, with nitrous and a cool set of sticky tires wrapped around tiny-looking wheels. There’s also a best-selling Ford F-150 packing the ubiquitous Coyote V8 on the menu. And it too has a set of mods, chief among them being the Whipple Superchargers upgrade.
But the focus is on a white Chevrolet S10 pickup truck that easily gets dwarfed by the larger and newer truck competition. Don’t call it a sleeper, though, since the turbocharger assembly can be seen sticking out through the hood. Not to mention the front cookie cutter/Hoosier big-tire rear setup...
As such, it was pretty obvious the TRX and Whipple F-150 had a tough opponent. The first skirmish kicks off at the 0:58 mark, and the hulking 1500 almost seems to have the upper hand. But it might have been a POV illusion because the S10 pulls off relentlessly and secures easy victory with a time of 10.2s to 10.35s.
Next up, from the 1:19 mark, the Whipple Coyote Ford F-150 doesn’t capture the bragging rights either. Actually, it’s even worse because of the little Chevy’s almost flawless ten-second run against a mere 10.58s on behalf of the Blue Oval pickup.
