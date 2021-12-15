Custom 1988 Chevy Silverado Will Go to Lucky Winner at Ohio Event in 2023

4 Chevy Beast Concept Looks Ready to Eat Jeeps and Broncos at SEMA

Goodguys, together with Roadster Shop, have collaborated on a custom 1988 Chevrolet Silverado, which they’ll be giving away at an event in Ohio in 2023, following the truck’s full unveiling next summer at the Goodguys Summit Racing Nationals on July 10. 6 photos



“Goodguys giveaway vehicles are a huge hit with members and show attendees,” stated Andrew Ebel, COO of Goodguys Rod & Custom Association. “Our goal with this Silverado build is to celebrate the new 25-year eligibility that will open our gates to the massive community of collector cars from the late 1980s and 1990s. This is just one step in the evolution of our events that will help highlight new trends and attract a new generation of builders and enthusiasts to our shows.”



Last year’s giveaway vehicle was a 1985 Chevy C-10 Squarebody, built by Goolsby Customs. It features a Chevrolet Performance LT1 crate engine from Pace Performance, a Gearstar 4L65E transmission and a custom paint job with BASF materials. That truck will be given away right after the debut of the 1988 Silverado OBS.



