2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Wins Big at the Cal City Desert Challenge

Working directly with Chevrolet engineers since 2019, their trucks are what we will see in dealers early next year. The most potent Silverado ever offered by the factory has been punished by ten races already. Last weekend’s Cal City Desert Challenge was a 30-mile loop around the outskirts of California City, a tough course that lies halfway between Barstow and Bakersfield.
Starting where it counts, the Silverado ZR2 represents an easy way to access the Escalade’s 6.2-liter V8 and 10-speed automatic. From there, it is the Bowtie Brand’s first example with DSSV suspension that makes use of three spool valves and interconnected reservoirs. Specially tuned coils are designed to maximize your ride-height while locking differentials will keep you moving.
Winning its second-consecutive “Best in the Desert” award is a testament to the collaboration with Hall Racing, who said: “It has been very rewarding to field vehicles that are so well engineered. The tests and refinements made over the years with the Colorado ZR2 and the new Silverado ZR2 absolutely prove the adage that racing improves the breed — making the production vehicles stronger and more capable because of it.”
While finishing work continues on the upcoming electric Silverado, a second team of GM engineers has been hard at work building a ZR2 version of the 2022 Colorado. Little brother has also been in development for several years. No less than 15 new parts have been created and added to dealer inventories around the nation. It all starts with the same DSSV suspension that’s licensed from Multimatic. Because the Colorado is a bit smaller, the axles and control arms have spherical rod-end bushings. New leaf springs are arched for maximum ground clearance and steel driveshafts replace aluminum. The real treat is your choice of power.
Chevrolet Performance Parts has taken over the old GM Performance duties, and specializing on these two models has allowed them to build a pair of comprehensive contenders. Both models will be available at all Chevy dealers, along with the individual parts of each truck. The Awards Ceremony will be held on December 11th, so expect a full recap soon after, right here. Build your own by ordering them at the Parts Department, then watch them in action for the 2022 Best in the Desert series!
