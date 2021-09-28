autoevolution
2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Shows Off 33-Inch Tires, DSSV Shocks

28 Sep 2021, 14:53 UTC
Based on the 31XX vehicle architecture that premiered in the Chevrolet Colorado for international markets, the Colorado for the U.S. market prepares for a redesign. The 2023 model year will employ the 31XX-2 platform, which is – pretty obviously – an evolution of the current one.
The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit announced in December 2019 that it’s going to invest a total of $1.5 billion into the next-generation Colorado and Canyon. The Wentzville truck plant will receive $1 billion to upgrade the facility in preparation for the brand-new pickups, and the investment will further retain approximately 4,000 manufacturing jobs in Wentzville.

As ever, the range-topping Colorado will come in the guise of the off-road ZR2 trim level. Our spy photographers have captured a prototype with tons of camouflage on the body shell, but nevertheless, General Motors couldn’t hide those large Goodyear Wrangler Territory mud-terrain tires from them.

We can further notice underbody protection up front, LED signature lighting, black powder-coated rails, a full-size spare under the cargo box, as well as a single-piped exhaust that exists behind the passenger rear tire. The mounting point of the passenger’s rear shock absorber is exactly the same as on the outgoing model, which features race-proven DSSV shocks.

Developed and produced by Canadian outfit Multimatic, dynamic spool valve dampers were first utilized by General Motors in the Camaro Z/28. Developed specifically to never compromise between on-road handling and off-road shenanigans, DSSV technology makes the Colorado ZR2 a unique proposition in the mid-size truck segment. In addition to clever shocks and 33-inch tires as opposed to 31 inches for the outgoing model, the redesign is rumored to drop all current engines for a turbo four-cylinder powerplant.

The L3B is the culprit, a 2.7-liter mill featuring a cast-aluminum block and heads. Introduced in the 2019 model year Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and further offered in the Cadillac CT4-V compact luxury sedan, this lump peaks at 420 pound-feet (569 Nm) of torque in the refreshed Silverado.
