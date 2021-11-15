Multimatic's Ford GT Factory Will Make the Limited-Edition Bronco Desert Runner

I still remember the 2015 North American International Auto Show. More specifically, I remember how the Ford Motor Company stole Acura’s thunder with three go-faster models that are far more interesting than the long-awaited revival of the NSX. The most expensive of the FoMoCo triumvirate is the GT, which leaves much to be desired in one aspect.
I’m referring to the six-cylinder engine that doesn’t hold a candle to the aural pleasure of the supercharged V8 that Ford used for the first-gen GT.
EcoBoost V6 power can be found under the hood of the Bronco as well, and even the Bronco Raptor will feature a yet-to-be-detailed EcoBoost V6. Going forward, however, the body-on-frame utility vehicle will receive the Coyote V8 from the Mustang GT with more than 400 horsepower on tap.
When the Ford Motor Company presented the Bronco DR two weeks ago, the Dearborn-based automaker wasn’t shy to mention the Multimatic name on quite a few occasions in the press release. The company that builds the GT supercar will is also responsible for the production of the Bronco DR according to Muscle Cars & Trucks once the GT gets the axe next year.
“The vehicle will be built at Multimatic in Markham” according to Mark Rushbrook, the global director of Ford Performance Motorsports. The frame and a few other basic subassemblies will be manufactured in Wayne, Michigan by the Ford Motor Company while pretty much everything is the responsibility of the Canadian outfit, including the very clever dampers.
A Baja 1000 desert racer limited to 50 examples worldwide, the Bronco DR features Positional Selective DSSV dampers with 80-millimeter bodies with finned fluid cooling channels, a Multimatic FEA-optimized full safety cage with ACCRA proprietary form-blow-hardening technology for the integrated tubes, as well as beefed-up billet aluminum lower control arms.
Fitted with the 10R80 automatic transmission instead of the 10R60 of the production model, the desert-racing Bronco DR is rocking the shift-on-the-fly transfer case from the F-150 pickup truck, unique half shafts up front, upgraded inner tie rod joints for increased articulation, and a 65-gallon fuel tank. Rolling on 37-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, the special edition will go on sale in late 2022 with a starting price in the $250,000 range.
