2022 Chevrolet S10 Z71 Launched in Brazil With Blacked-Out Looks

Refreshed for the 2021 model year, the Chevrolet S10 that GM sells in Brazil enters 2022 with a notable upgrade. As the headline implies, the Z71 has entered the lineup with a reinforced chassis, suspension, and class-leading power for the 2.8-liter Duramax four-cylinder diesel.
Codenamed XLD28, this lump develops 200 ponies and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque. Just like the Colorado for the U.S. market, customers are offered a six-speed auto. 6L50 is how GM calls it, a rather old tranny introduced for the 2007 model year in the Cadillac STS and SRX. The 6L50 replaces the 5L40-e and 5L50 that BMW used in many cars in the early 2000s. Heck, even the 6Lxx family have been utilized by the Bavarian automaker before ZF Friedrichshafen started churning out the 8HP that’s employed by pretty much all rear- and all-wheel-drive Bimmers of today.
The Z71 trim level stands out with the help of smoked headlamps, a black grille, black for the central appliqué of the bumper, black for the sport bar, and black mirror covers. Further augmented by plastic cladding on the wheel arches, the off-road grade sweetens the deal with assist steps, 18-inch aluminum wheels, Michelin all-terrain boots, and distinctive side graphics.
Flanked by the front seats, the little knob on the transmission tunnel allows the driver to select between two-wheel-drive high, four-wheel-drive high, and four-wheel-drive low. Be that as it may, this fellow has nothing on the Colorado ZR2 that Chevrolet sells in the United States because the S10 Z71 doesn’t feature a factory lift or Multimatic DSSV fancy damping tech.
Offered in four body colors (Topazio Gray, Eclipse Blue, Switchblade Silver, and Summit White), the S10 Z71 comes equipped with six airbags, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as premium seat upholstery. As for pricing, the adventure-oriented pickup truck starts from 260,490 reais at the moment of writing. Converted to U.S. greenbacks, you're looking at just around $46k.
