This 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Is One of the Original Pilot Cars, Can Be Had

Every new year kicks off with several major car auctions, and 2022 will be no exception. There are a number of such events planned for the first few weeks of the year, and part of them is the one Mecum will be held in Kissimmee, Florida, starting January 6.
Those in the market for a Chevelle, for instance, will have enough examples they can choose from, no matter if their cup of tea is a completely unrestored 1970 example or versions of the muscle car brought to more modern standards. Why, there’s even a Chevelle originally assigned to Chevrolet to be used for testing purposes.
At least, that’s the story the seller of this 1971 example is selling, together with the car, of course, at the said event in Florida. We’re told we’re looking at a car wearing serial number 13 (out of very few made for testing purposes that year, and even fewer to have made it in private hands), which sells complete with the build sheet, Protect-O-Plate, window sticker, and dealer invoice
The Chevelle shows over 39,000 miles (63,000 km) of use on the odometer, but not on the body, which goes under the hammer in restored condition. The car is painted in Mulsanne Blue with black stripes, wrapped over an interior that also comes in black.
Under the hood, the 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle hides a matching-numbers 454ci (7.4-liter) V8 engine good for 365 hp and tied to an automatic transmission. The engine spins four 5-spoke wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich Radial T/A white-letter tires.
Fitting for a car of this caliber, the Chevelle is listed as one of the stars of the auction, and by the looks of it, there’s a reserve to be met. What we don’t know is how big the financial expectations of the seller are.
At least, that’s the story the seller of this 1971 example is selling, together with the car, of course, at the said event in Florida. We’re told we’re looking at a car wearing serial number 13 (out of very few made for testing purposes that year, and even fewer to have made it in private hands), which sells complete with the build sheet, Protect-O-Plate, window sticker, and dealer invoice
The Chevelle shows over 39,000 miles (63,000 km) of use on the odometer, but not on the body, which goes under the hammer in restored condition. The car is painted in Mulsanne Blue with black stripes, wrapped over an interior that also comes in black.
Under the hood, the 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle hides a matching-numbers 454ci (7.4-liter) V8 engine good for 365 hp and tied to an automatic transmission. The engine spins four 5-spoke wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich Radial T/A white-letter tires.
Fitting for a car of this caliber, the Chevelle is listed as one of the stars of the auction, and by the looks of it, there’s a reserve to be met. What we don’t know is how big the financial expectations of the seller are.