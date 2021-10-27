Lingenfelter Announces New 650-Horsepower Supercharger Systems for GM Trucks

Owners of a 2019 or new General Motors truck with a 5.3-liter or 6.2-liter V8 have a bit more power available now thanks to Lingenfelter. They've just released a new intercooled supercharger system for each platform.
Both the 5.3-liter and the 6.2-liter have unique systems specifically tuned for them by Lingenfelter. Each ends up with dramatically more power and torque.
The standard 5.3-liter V8 under the hood of your average 2019 Chevrolet Silverado comes with 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. No matter how much you spend, regardless of trim, if your truck has the 5.3-liter V8, that's all the power you'll get.
Thanks to Lingenfelter, that's no longer the limit. The new supercharger package results in 545 horsepower and 535 lb-ft of torque. That's 125 more horsepower than a stock 6.2-liter V8 which comes from the factory with 420.
That same 6.2-liter comes with 460 lb-ft of torque. So those with the 5.3-liter can demolish the power output of bigger V8s with just the Lingenfelter kit alone.
Of course, if your GM truck already has a 6.2-liter, you can go further now with a similar package. Lingenfelter says that its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 makes 650 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque.
What's even more amazing is that those figures require just six pounds of boost from the Eaton Advanced High Helix Four-Lobe Supercharger. It's also all covered under a 3-year 36,000-mile warranty and won't void the one General Motors provided at the time of the original sale.
Lingenfelter says that both motors remain completely drivable and refined despite the wild horsepower available. That shouldn't be too much of a shock. Lingenfelter has been designing performance systems for General Motors for more than 30 years. Have a look at the video below for just a taste of what the finished product looks like.
