Do You Have the Stones To Launch This COPO Camaro Drag Car? Well, It’s for Sale

It’d be a bit of a misnomer to call the 2019 Chevrolet COPO Camaro a “car” in the traditional sense. A normal car could, for example, doesn’t have an enormous roll cage fitted where the back seat should be, nor does it have its speedometer gauge replaced with oil and transmission temperature gauges. But then again, most cars can’t run the quarter-mile in eight seconds flat. Therefore, think of it more like a monstrous engine that happens to be attached to four wheels.

21 photos