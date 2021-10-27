Do You Have the Stones To Launch This COPO Camaro Drag Car? Well, It’s for Sale

It’d be a bit of a misnomer to call the 2019 Chevrolet COPO Camaro a “car” in the traditional sense. A normal car could, for example, doesn’t have an enormous roll cage fitted where the back seat should be, nor does it have its speedometer gauge replaced with oil and transmission temperature gauges. But then again, most cars can’t run the quarter-mile in eight seconds flat. Therefore, think of it more like a monstrous engine that happens to be attached to four wheels.
The COPO moniker, short for Central Office Production Order, was first introduced in 1969 as an unofficial upgrade package for the first-generation Camaro. This Camaro was created at the request of a famous Chevrolet dealer and Drag Racing enthusiast Fred Gibb.
That car came rocking the lauded 467 cubic inches (7-liter) V8, the same cubic displacement found on its modern-day equivalent. This engine is far from the same as the one found in the ‘69 COPO Camaro. This powerplant is derived from the LSX engine found in the Camaro ZL1 of a similar vintage.
A Holley EFI system feeds the engine. But other familiar and highly respected names like Hurst, Simpson, Aeromotive, Mahle, Callies, Cam Motion, ATI, K&N, Clevite, and Strange all have their place in constructing this drag-strip warrior.
This particular COPO Camaro example comes to us via MaxMotive based near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We’ve showcased a number of the custom cars they’ve seen roll across their inventory floor in the past.
Safe to say whatever we showed of them before today is bound to be slowing down the quarter-mile than this Camaro is. It’ll cost you $155,000 before taxes and fees before you’re able to trailer this creation to its next drag event.
The COPO Camaro is a machine that makes less than zero sense in any setting that isn’t a prepped drag surface. That said, one sufficiently smooth quarter-mile stretch of asphalt is all you need to turn this ludicrous psycho-mobile into pound-for-pound one of the fastest petroleum-powered vehicles the world has ever seen.
We can only assume the speedometer delete is compensated for by pages and pages of quarter-mile time tickets from your local raceway. (Drive responsibly, people, it's not like it's even road legal)
